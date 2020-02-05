NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This handout photo released to AFP via Twitter handle @DAXA_TW on February 4, 2020 shows officials in masks and protective clothing on one of the decks of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, as the vessel carrying 3,711 people sits in the port of Yokohama. At least 10 people on the cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on February 5.
AFP/Handout / Twitter handle @DAXA_TW
Filipino seafarer among 10 confirmed nCoV in Japanese cruise ship — report
(Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino seafarer is one of the 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard a Japanese cruise ship.

A report from CNN International identified the nationalities of the other passengers with confirmed 2019 nCoV case:

  • Three from Hong Kong
  • Three from Japan
  • Two from Australia
  • One from the United States

Passengers on board the Diamond Princess are being confined to their cabins for as long as 14 days and many expressed concern about medication running out.

Tests are being carried out on samples taken from 273 of the 3,711 people on board after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus that has claimed almost 500 lives in China, where it originated.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament on Tuesday that tests are being conducted on three groups: those presenting symptoms; those who disembarked in Hong Kong and those who had been in close contact with the infected passenger.

Of the 31 results received so far, 10 people tested positive for the virus. They were removed from the vessel and taken to medical facilities, Kato said.

The cruise operator said around half the passengers on board the ship are Japanese but there were no immediate details on the nationalities of the other travellers.

Third case confirmed in the Philippines

Earlier Wednesday, the Department of Health reported its third confirmed case of the 2019 nCoV in a 60-year-old Chinese woman who has since returned to her country.

Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said that the DOH has started tracing those who she had come into contact with.

The DOH also said that there are 133 patients under investigation for suspected case of the virus. Of these, 63 are Filipinos while 54 are Chinese.

The Philippines reported its first death due to the virus outbreak last Sunday. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Agence France-Presse

2019 NCOV JAPAN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How the 2019 nCoV caused worldwide panic: A timeline
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Here is a chronological timeline of events as they happened, according to the World Health Organization. 
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA not consulted on ‘Duterte Legacy’ numbers — Pernia
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the “Duterte Legacy” numbers were not shown to him for ...
Headlines
fbfb
Ateneo scientist studies coco oil vs nCoV
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
A Filipino scientist has proposed studying the potential use of coconut oil as a possible treatment for the novel corona...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos from Hubei arriving Saturday, to be quarantined in Nueva Ecija
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella earlier said at least 42 Filipinos in China’s Hubei province have requested...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
6 days ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
House panel approves divorce bills
1 hour ago
A House of Representatives committee has approved measures seeking the legalization of divorce in the Philippines.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
At least one Filipino worker under quarantine in Hong Kong
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"It's not true that our Filipinos cannot exit China. There are flights available except from the Hubei area," Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
NBI to go after people 'causing panic, undermining government efforts' amid nCoV threat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“The nCoV threat is a very serious public concern and no distraction of government efforts to overcome it will be tolerated,”...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
CAPMI vs CAMPI: Clean Air Philippines seeks SEC probe of similarly named group
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The Clean Air Philippines Movement Incorporated (CAPMI) wants the SEC to probe the similarly named Clean Air Movement of the...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
No lockdown for visitors in Baguio City amid coronavirus threat
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
“Mayor Benjamin Magalong reiterates his pronouncement that Baguio City is not on lockdown,” Baguio Public Information...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with