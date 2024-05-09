^

Headlines

UP to hold free review classes for aspiring agriculturists

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 3:04pm
UP to hold free review classes for aspiring agriculturists
This photo taken on January 17, 2023 shows farmers harvesting onions at a farm in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija province.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Students taking the board exam for agriculturists can soon avail of free review classes offered by the University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños.

The review program, funded by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), aims to boost the number of licensed agriculturists in the country as the passing rate for the Agriculturists Licensure Exam has stagnated below 50% for a decade, based on available data. 

With fewer than half of all applicants passing the exam every year since 2014, CHED, UP and 15 state universities and colleges (SUCs) offering Bachelor of Science in Agriculture partnered to make review classes more accessible to students in far-flung areas, CHED said in a press release.

Only an average of 35.56%, or around a third, of test takers passed the board exam in the last five years or from 2019-2023, according to CHED.

"Students in these areas fail the licensure tests because there are no review schools in the area or they have to travel far to attend review classes," CHED Chairperson Popoy De Vera said. 

Agriculturists are professionals involved in the science, practice, and management of agriculture and agribusiness.

Review classes for aspiring agriculturists typically cost P10,000 to P15,000, on top of living expenses during the duration of classes, De Vera added. 
 
“We will use the expertise of the UP Los Baños to conduct free licensure classes for our agriculture students who are preparing for the LEA,” he said.

CHED said that the free review classes will start in June, four months before the Agriculturists Licensure Exam in October.

The 15 SUCs selected to participate in the online review program were chosen based on their performance in the annual board exam, geographical location, presence of internet connectivity, and absence or presence of review centers within their areas.

vuukle comment

AGRICULTURE

EDUCATION

UPLB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expel Chinese embassy execs over phone wiretap &ndash; Gibo

Expel Chinese embassy execs over phone wiretap – Gibo

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Teodoro said if proven true, those involved should be expelled from the Philippines for admittedly violating the Anti-Wiretapping...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ to brief Marcos on ICC arrest options

DOJ to brief Marcos on ICC arrest options

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
he Department of Justice is preparing a brief on the legal options available to President Marcos on the arrest warrants that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC grants protection writ for ex-Bayan Muna solon, declares &lsquo;red-tagging&rsquo; threatens life, liberty, security

SC grants protection writ for ex-Bayan Muna solon, declares ‘red-tagging’ threatens life, liberty, security

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
In a 39-page decision dated July 4, 2023,  the high court declared that associating red-tagging and guilt by association...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The Department of Education will cut the prescribed minimum of 180 school days for the coming school year 2024-2025 by 15...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine, US troops sink China-made vessel in war games

Philippine, US troops sink China-made vessel in war games

8 hours ago
Philippine and US forces sank a decommissioned China-made Philippine Navy ship Wednesday during South China Sea war games...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOLE warns Congress on legislated wage hike

DOLE warns Congress on legislated wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Granting an across-the-board legislated wage increase for workers nationwide could have an adverse impact, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr&rsquo;s Partido Federal unites with Lakas-CMD

Marcos Jr’s Partido Federal unites with Lakas-CMD

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas led by President Marcos formalized its alliance with the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Red-tagging threat to life, liberty, security

SC: Red-tagging threat to life, liberty, security

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court has declared that red-tagging and guilt by association threatens a person’s constitutional right to...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys back &lsquo;dual approach&rsquo; in West Philippine Sea

Pinoys back ‘dual approach’ in West Philippine Sea

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Filipinos continue to support a dual approach of diplomacy and military action in asserting the country’s territorial...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with