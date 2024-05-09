UP to hold free review classes for aspiring agriculturists

This photo taken on January 17, 2023 shows farmers harvesting onions at a farm in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija province.

MANILA, Philippines — Students taking the board exam for agriculturists can soon avail of free review classes offered by the University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños.

The review program, funded by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), aims to boost the number of licensed agriculturists in the country as the passing rate for the Agriculturists Licensure Exam has stagnated below 50% for a decade, based on available data.

With fewer than half of all applicants passing the exam every year since 2014, CHED, UP and 15 state universities and colleges (SUCs) offering Bachelor of Science in Agriculture partnered to make review classes more accessible to students in far-flung areas, CHED said in a press release.

Only an average of 35.56%, or around a third, of test takers passed the board exam in the last five years or from 2019-2023, according to CHED.

"Students in these areas fail the licensure tests because there are no review schools in the area or they have to travel far to attend review classes," CHED Chairperson Popoy De Vera said.

Agriculturists are professionals involved in the science, practice, and management of agriculture and agribusiness.

Review classes for aspiring agriculturists typically cost P10,000 to P15,000, on top of living expenses during the duration of classes, De Vera added.



“We will use the expertise of the UP Los Baños to conduct free licensure classes for our agriculture students who are preparing for the LEA,” he said.

CHED said that the free review classes will start in June, four months before the Agriculturists Licensure Exam in October.

The 15 SUCs selected to participate in the online review program were chosen based on their performance in the annual board exam, geographical location, presence of internet connectivity, and absence or presence of review centers within their areas.