PhilSA: Rocket debris may have fallen near WPS features

Expected debris from the rocket launch was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones approximately 28 NM away from Rozul Reef and 38 NM away from Patag Island.

MANILA, Philippines — Possible remnants from the launch of a Chinese rocket may have fallen near features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said on Thursday.

In an advisory, PhilSA said that rocket debris was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones located around 28 nautical miles from Rozul Reef and 38 nautical miles from Patag Island.

“While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” the agency said.

PhilSA added the debris could float around the area and eventually end up on nearby coasts, advising the public to refrain from retrieving or coming in close contact with the materials as these may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.

“Additionally, the possibility of an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere of the rocket’s upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time,” it said.

China on Thursday morning launched a Long March 3B/E rocket to place a new satellite in space. The rocket lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province. — Gaea Katreena Cabico