Travelers arrive to LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal wearing medical masks for protection against the novel coronavirus outbreak on Feb. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The United States has declared a public health emergency and will implement strict travel restrictions later today. Foreign nationals who have been in China in the last two weeks and are not immediate family members of U.S. citizens or permanent residents will be barred from entering the U.S. Meanwhile, about 195 U.S. citizens who were evacuated from China to March Air Reserve in California are under under quarantine at the base, prohibited from leaving until it is determined that they will not develop symptoms of the disease.
David McNew/Getty Images/AFP
300 Chinese nationals stranded in Philippines amid travel ban to stem novel coronavirus
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2020 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — About 300 Chinese nationals were stranded in the Philippines after their flights had been canceled due to the travel ban to China and its administrative regions, a Bureau of Immigration official said Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a temporary travel ban to China and its administrative regions Macau and Hong Kong to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease or nCoV ARD. The government has also imposed a temporary ban on travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau but it does not cover Filipino citizens and holders of Philippine permanent resident visa.

"There are around 300 Chinese nationals who stranded in NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) because most of the airlines have canceled their flights already to and from the different parts of China," Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said at a press briefing in Malacañang.

Sandoval later on clarified that the figure also included Chinese nationals in other parts of the country who want to go home.

"Our office is coordinating with the Chinese embassy and they have pledged to send an aircraft to fetch their citizens who are stranded in the country. Maybe today (Feb. 3) or the next few days we’ll find out the details of these flights that the Chinese embassy will be arranging," Sandoval said.

"There are also other foreign nationals but most of the ones that were stranded since yesterday (Feb. 2) have already departed," she added. 

Repatriation efforts

At the same briefing, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella said 42 Filipinos in Hubei, where the virus originated, have requested to be repatriated.

He said a rapid response team from the migrant workers' affairs office and five to seven medical personnel from the Health department may be deployed to fetch the Filipinos.

"The aircraft (that will repatriate the Filipinos) may leave for China sometime this week," Abella said.

The agency announced plans to repatriate Filipinos who want to leave Hubei last January 31.

Abella said no Filipinos in China have been confirmed to be infected with nCoV ARD so far.  

"The Philippine embassy and six Philippine consulates general in China continue to issue timely advisories through the official websites and social media like WeChat," the foreign affairs official said.

All foreign service posts have established 24/7 hotlines so they can immediately respond to the needs of Filipinos in affected areas. There are 295,047 Filipino in mainland China.

2019 NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 3, 2020 - 7:57pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 3, 2020 - 7:57pm

The World Health Organization releases a video explaining the origin, method of transmission, symptoms and prevention, among others, of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

WHO, however, adds that the 2019 nCoV ARD is a new virus and what is known about it now may change in the future.

February 3, 2020 - 3:05pm

There are six people in isolation at the Jose B. Lingad General Memorial Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, Central Luzon Television 36 reports.

Quoting Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, hospital director, CLTV36 says the six Persons Under Investigation have been admitted to the hospital's isolation facility "for monitoring of possible symptoms of the 2019-nCoV." 

February 3, 2020 - 12:38pm

The Department of Health says in a press briefing that there are now 80 patients under investigation for a possible infection of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) acute respiratory disease.

Of the PUIs, 67 are in isolation in hospitals.

The PUIs include patients found through contact tracing, or the tracing of the people who may have come in contact with the two Chinese nationals from Wuhan who have since been confirmed to have been infected with nCoV ARD. 

February 3, 2020 - 11:08am

Filipinos in Hubei, China who want to be repatriated have until today, February 3, to get in touch with the Philippine consular officials in Shanghai, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella says in a Palace briefing.

He adds the repatriation flight, which will likely have a team of DFA and Department of Health quick response team, will leave for China within the week. The DOH has drafted its guidelines for the repatriation effort, he also sayd.

Abella says there have been no Filipinos confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus of more than 295,000 Filipinos in mainland China.

February 3, 2020 - 10:58am

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine Director Celia Carlos explains the criteria that health authorities use to determine  if someone is considered a Person Under Investigation for the novel coronavirus:

1. Fever of 38°C or higher
2. Respiratory infection
3. Travel within China and its SARs in the past 14 days
4. History of exposure to a person with nCoV

