Drivers, conductors on duty ordered to wear face masks as Philippines reports 1st case of nCoV

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ordered drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles to wear face masks while on duty after the Philippines reported its first case of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

LTFRB issued Memorandum Circular 5 Thursday, directing all franchise holders to ensure that drivers and conductor wear face masks properly at all times while on duty.

The board also ordered terminal operators to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in their premises.

“[All terminal operators are also directed] to provide face masks as well as disinfectants or sanitizers for free use of passengers,” it said.

The Department of Health announced Thursday a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan—the epicenter of the virus—is the country’s first case. She came to the Philippines on January 21 and visited Cebu and Dumaguete before she sought medical health.

The patient, who is admitted to San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, is asymptomatic, which means that she is not showing other signs or symptoms of illness.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued Friday a travel ban to Chinese citizens coming from the Hubei province, where the virus originated, as well as “other places in China where there is a spread of the disease.”

The World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the new coronavirus that as China reported the death toll has reached 213 with nearly 10,000 infections.

Regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs are the standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infection. The public is also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.