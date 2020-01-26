Filipina exposed to novel coronavirus quarantined in Hong Kong — consulate

MANILA, Philippines — A Hong Kong-based Filipina was put under quarantine after she was exposed to two of her employer's guests who tested positive for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed.

The consulate, though, said that her quarantined status did not necessarily mean that she was infected with the new coronavirus, as Hong Kong had very stringent measures in combating the epidemic.

"Given Hong Kong’s strict protocols and heightened emergency alert, even healthy individuals may be subjected to quarantine procedures if there is proof of contact," the consulate said on Sunday.

"Rest assured that the PCG (Philippine Consulate General) is in close contact with the HK Department of Health and will monitor her condition [and] render necessary assistance."

The consulate also disclosed that the Filipina overseas worker did not exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus.

Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, reports say.

The novel coronavirus epidemic has since evolved into a worldwide scare following reports of the virus as far as United States and other parts of Asia.

As of this writing, 1,610 cases have been reported in China as the death toll has risen to 54.— with reports from Agence France-Presse