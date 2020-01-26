Filipina exposed to novel coronavirus quarantined in Hong Kong — consulate

MANILA, Philippines — A Hong Kong-based Filipina was put under quarantine after she was exposed to two of her employer's guests who tested positive for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed.
The consulate, though, said that her quarantined status did not necessarily mean that she was infected with the new coronavirus, as Hong Kong had very stringent measures in combating the epidemic.
"Given Hong Kong’s strict protocols and heightened emergency alert, even healthy individuals may be subjected to quarantine procedures if there is proof of contact," the consulate said on Sunday.
"Rest assured that the PCG (Philippine Consulate General) is in close contact with the HK Department of Health and will monitor her condition [and] render necessary assistance."
The consulate also disclosed that the Filipina overseas worker did not exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus.
Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, reports say.
The novel coronavirus epidemic has since evolved into a worldwide scare following reports of the virus as far as United States and other parts of Asia.
As of this writing, 1,610 cases have been reported in China as the death toll has risen to 54.— with reports from Agence France-Presse
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
A patient in California's Orange County was Saturday confirmed as the third person on US soil infected with the new deadly virus that originated in China, health officials say.
The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, the Orange County Health Care Agency says.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the patient had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it says. — AFP
China orders a temporary ban on the trade in wild animals as the country struggles to contain a deadly virus believed to have been spawned in a market that sold wild animals as food.
Raising, transporting or selling all wild animal species is forbidden "from the date of the announcement until the national epidemic situation is over," said a joint directive from three top agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture. — AFP
The United States is arranging a flight to evacuate personnel and American citizens trapped at the epicenter of a deadly virus in central China, the US State Department says Sunday.
The flight will leave on Tuesday from Wuhan and take people to San Francisco, the department said in an email to Americans in China, warning that there would be "limited capacity" for private citizens. — AFP
Hong Kong's Disneyland announced it was shutting its doors on Sunday until further notice over the deadly virus outbreak in central China, a day after city authorities classified the crisis as an emergency.
"As a precautionary measure in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, we are temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland park out of consideration for the health and safety of our guests and cast members," the park said in a statement. — AFP
Hong Kong declares the outbreak of a mystery virus as an "emergency" -- the city's highest warning tier -- as authorities ramped up measures aimed at reducing the risk of further infections spreading.
"Today I declare the lifting of the response level to emergency," chief executive Carrie Lam tells reporters. — AFP
