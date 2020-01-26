SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The decision to deny VUA for tourists from Wuhan came after the Civil Aeronautics Board suspended all direct flights from the city to the Philippines, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said yesterday.
AFP/Leo Ramirez
Filipina exposed to novel coronavirus quarantined in Hong Kong — consulate
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2020 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Hong Kong-based Filipina was put under quarantine after she was exposed to two of her employer's guests who tested positive for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed. 

The consulate, though, said that her quarantined status did not necessarily mean that she was infected with the new coronavirus, as Hong Kong had very stringent measures in combating the epidemic. 

"Given Hong Kong’s strict protocols and heightened emergency alert, even healthy individuals may be subjected to quarantine procedures if there is proof of contact," the consulate said on Sunday.

"Rest assured that the PCG (Philippine Consulate General) is in close contact with the HK Department of Health and will monitor her condition [and] render necessary assistance." 

The consulate also disclosed that the Filipina overseas worker did not exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus. 

Some 230,000 Filipinos work in Hong Kong, reports say. 

The novel coronavirus epidemic has since evolved into a worldwide scare following reports of the virus as far as United States and other parts of Asia. 

As of this writing, 1,610 cases have been reported in China as the death toll has risen to 54.— with reports from Agence France-Presse

HONG KONG PHILIPPINE CONSULATE GENERAL IN HONG KONG
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 26, 2020 - 5:21pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

January 26, 2020 - 5:21pm

A patient in California's Orange County was Saturday confirmed as the third person on US soil infected with the new deadly virus that originated in China, health officials say.

The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, the Orange County Health Care Agency says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the patient had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it says.  — AFP 

January 26, 2020 - 3:19pm

China orders a temporary ban on the trade in wild animals as the country struggles to contain a deadly virus believed to have been spawned in a market that sold wild animals as food.

Raising, transporting or selling all wild animal species is forbidden "from the date of the announcement until the national epidemic situation is over," said a joint directive from three top agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture. — AFP 

January 26, 2020 - 11:46am

The United States is arranging a flight to evacuate personnel and American citizens trapped at the epicenter of a deadly virus in central China, the US State Department says Sunday.

The flight will leave on Tuesday from Wuhan and take people to San Francisco, the department said in an email to Americans in China, warning that there would be "limited capacity" for private citizens. — AFP 

January 26, 2020 - 11:26am

Hong Kong's Disneyland announced it was shutting its doors on Sunday until further notice over the deadly virus outbreak in central China, a day after city authorities classified the crisis as an emergency.

"As a precautionary measure in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, we are temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland park out of consideration for the health and safety of our guests and cast members," the park said in a statement. — AFP 

January 25, 2020 - 5:23pm

Hong Kong declares the outbreak of a mystery virus as an "emergency" -- the city's highest warning tier -- as authorities ramped up measures aimed at reducing the risk of further infections spreading.

"Today I declare the lifting of the response level to emergency," chief executive Carrie Lam tells reporters. — AFP 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tacloban man, Philippines second suspected case of coronavirus
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
A 36-year-old man from Tacloban City who had worked in Wuhan, China is feared to have contracted the novel coronavirus, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to get full honors from US if he visits
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte will be accorded full honors given to heads of state if he decides to go to the United States and accept...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines now denying visas to Wuhan tourists
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has started denying applications for visa-upon-arrival by tour groups from Wuhan City, China due...
Headlines
fbfb
Manhunt ordered for man photographed defecating at Intramuros
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
A manhunt has been ordered for the man, believed to be a foreign tourist, photographed defecating at Intramuros.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte highlights Philippines-China ties in Chinese New Year message
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The president’s pro-China statement comes barely a couple of days after his threat to terminate the Visiting Forces...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Palace says other defense deals with US like EDCA won't be scrapped
By Alexis Romero | 19 minutes ago
Malacañang said only the privileges of American soldiers would be removed once the VFA is terminated.
Headlines
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Palace clarifies Duterte's recent comment about killing oligarchs
By Alexis Romero | 37 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the president's statement should not be taken literally.
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
LIST: Areas tagged safe for return as Taal status downgraded to Alert Level 3
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Phivolcs was careful to clarify, however, that the risk of volcanic eruption was still very much present. 
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Phivolcs lowers Taal Volcano alert level to 3
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
Phivolcs, however, warned that this does not eliminate the possibility of a volcanic eruption.
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Taal deaths hit 15; sulfur dioxide emissions increase
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Since the eruption of Taal Volcano last Jan. 12, fifteen evacuees in Batangas province have died in separate incidents due...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with