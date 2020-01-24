SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
PETA volunteers rescue animals from the volcano island.
PETA
PETA rescues 132 animals from Taal Volcano island
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Friday it has rescued over 100 animals from the Taal Volcano island.

PETA said Friday it has since rescued 132 animals from the ground zero of the disaster, which was buried by massive deposits of ash when Taal erupted to life more than a week ago. The island site remains off limits due to a feared potentially catastrophic blast.

The group earlier said the island was “scattered with dead animals and reeks of decomposing flesh” but there are survivors there.

One of the animals that PETA rescue team found was “Palakitik”—a dog that volunteers had met through years of conducting veterinary activities on the island.

PETA volunteers have been leaving 150 kilograms of food on Taal island and fresh water to every animal daily.

PETA said their volunteers on the ground have also rescued other dogs, cats, chickens, ducks and herons.

“We’ve also been working around-the-clock to leave food and water for the abandoned animals in the evacuated zone,” the group said, referring to the 14-kilometer radius danger zone surrounding the Taal Lake.

The group also met with government officials to discuss how they would rescue the remaining animals on the island, which include cows and horses.

Rescued baby owl

A police officer deployed to help and rescue the victims of Taal eruption rescued a baby owl—which was named “Tala”—in Batangas, the National Capital Region Police Office said.

Police Lt. Mark Angelo Bucad spotted the injured baby owl Wednesday morning while he and his men were monitoring along Tanauan-Talisay Road in Batangas City.

“PLt. Bucad’s team spotted the injured baby owl in a near death situation and without hesitation, rescued it and immediately instituted first aid to alleviate its poor condition,” NCRPO said in a release Friday.

NCRPO said the baby owl was provided a temporary shelter before it was turned over to proper authorities.

 

PETA accepts monetary donations as it continues its rescue operations for animals on the volcano island and surrounding areas.

Here are PETA’s bank details:

Metrobank

Account name: PETA Asia-Pacific Limited

Account number: 007-066-31632-3

PEOPLE FOR THE ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
