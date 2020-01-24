SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Taal Volcano emits steam in the early morning of January 24.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Phivolcs: Steam from Taal increases after lull
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists reported an increase in the amount of steam released by Taal Volcano in Batangas Friday morning.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said the steaming started past 5 a.m.

“We’re recording tremors beneath the island and this would signify boiling of ground water inside the volcano. From time to time, this would exit as steam,” Solidum told CNN Philippines.

He added: “But if there is enough pressure and a lot of steam below, this can generate more profuse steaming or sometimes explosion.”

Ma. Antonia Bornas, Phivolcs volcano monitoring and eruption division chief, said the increase in steam comes days after the volcano had weak steam activities.

“Ngayon po mas masigabo na ‘yung steam dahil baka wala na ‘yung bara o kung ‘yung pagtigas ng ibabaw ng magma ay medyo nabitak na at nakalabas na ulit ang steam or sulfur dioxide,” she said in a press briefing.

(The steaming has become more robust now maybe because the clog is already gone or the hardened surface of the magma has been cracked so the steam or sulfur dioxide has been released.)

There has also been an increase in sulfur dioxide emission at an average of 224 tons per day from the previously recorded 141 tons.

The Philippine Seismic Network plotted seven volcanic earthquakes for the past 24 hours. They registered at magnitudes M1.2 to M2.7 with no felt event.

The Taal Volcano Network, meanwhile, recorded 486 volcanic earthquakes including four low-frequency events for the past 24 hours. This networks detects small tremors.

Alert Level 4 remains in effect, which means a potentially catastrophic blast is still possible.

