Philippine Eagle found in Mt. Apo

MANILA, Philippine — A Philippine Eagle was recently found at Mt. Apo, the highest mountain in the country that covers the provinces of Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

According to the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), the eagle was discovered in the forests of the mountain.

"The eagle, estimated to be around a year old, was found thanks to the efforts of our hardworking forest guards," the foundation said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The Davao-based center runs a conservation breeding program to augment the population of the wild Philippine Eagle in the country.

The PEF uses natural pairing and cooperative artificial insemination, according to its official website.

"We retrieve and treat wounded Philippine Eagles from the wild and release them back if they have no lasting injury," the center said.

From 2017 to 2018, the PEF has monitored eight young eagles flying out of their nests in Mindanao, according to its annual report for 2018.