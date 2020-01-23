SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Local forest guards discovered a one-year old Philippine Eagle in the forest of Mt. Apo.
Philippine Eagle Foundation
Philippine Eagle found in Mt. Apo
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 4:59pm

MANILA, Philippine — A Philippine Eagle was recently found at Mt. Apo, the highest mountain in the country that covers the provinces of Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

According to the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), the eagle was discovered in the forests of the mountain.

"The eagle, estimated to be around a year old, was found thanks to the efforts of our hardworking forest guards," the foundation said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The Davao-based center runs a conservation breeding program to augment the population of the wild Philippine Eagle in the country.

The PEF uses natural pairing and cooperative artificial insemination, according to its official website.

"We retrieve and treat wounded Philippine Eagles from the wild and release them back if they have no lasting injury," the center said.

From 2017 to 2018, the PEF has monitored eight young eagles flying out of their nests in Mindanao, according to its annual report for 2018.

All eaglets were raised on nests atop trees being watched by forest guards from indigenous communities, such as the Mandaya ethnic group of Davao Oriental, Bagobo-Manobo groups of Mt. Apo and the Talaandig and Higaonon groups in Bukidnon.

MT. APO PHILIPPINE EAGLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Potential ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipino audiences and culture too, scholars note
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"Historically, Philippine TV acts as the government in the context of a weak state unable to respond to the needs of its poor...
Headlines
fbfb
Residents given 48 hours to leave Taal danger zone
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Residents still within the 14-kilometer danger zone around Taal Volcano were ordered by the police yesterday to leave within...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: Persona non grata reso vs Angkas owner 'non-binding' but executive branch may consider it
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Guevarra explained: “In the case of a resolution seeking to declare an alien as persona non grata, it is the president...
Headlines
fbfb
US cancels Bato’s visa
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa confirmed yesterday that the United States government has cancelled his visa, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators urge Duterte to attend meet in US
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte’s attendance at the special summit in the United States with other leaders of the Association of Southeast...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Moms gather in Taguig to donate breast milk for Taal babies
1 hour ago
Around 400 mothers attended a milk-letting activity at the Lakeshore Tent in Lower Bicutan, Taguig.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine Eagle found in Mt. Apo
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
A Philippine Eagle was recently found at Mt. Apo, the highest mountain in the country that covers the provinces of Davao del...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Human Rights Watch says Dela Rosa may face 'bigger' problems than canceled US visa soon
1 hour ago
Human Rights Watch said that former top cop Bato Dela Rosa “may still have a date with justice.”
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Three US firefighters killed in Australia water bomber crash
By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
A large water-bombing plane crashed while fighting fires southwest of Sydney on Thursday, killing all three US crew on board,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
CHR urges passage of bills raising age of sexual consent from 12
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, said adolescents and young teenagers lack the emotional, physical and psychological...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with