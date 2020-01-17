SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that bra is not enough to be used as a face mask.
Pixabay/Jacqueline Macou
Bras not recommended as makeshift face mask, DOH chief says
(Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque clarified that using bra as an alternative to face mask is not recommended by the Department of Health, contrary to an earlier suggestion of a health assistant secretary.

According to a Thursday television report of GMA News’ Unang Balita, Duque said that bra is not enough to be utilized as a face mask during ashfall because it is not “porous” or is not enough for breathing.

The Health chief instead recommends a handkerchief or wet towel as alternative.

Duque also said the previous suggestion to use bra as face masks is just an opinion of one of the Health assistant secretaries.

Early this week, reports quoted Health Assistant Secretary Maria Francia Laxamana as saying that bra, panty and diapers are among the recommended makeshift masks.

She made the suggestion amid the shortage of the prescribed mask, N95.

“Meron pong isang creative, 'yung bra, panty. Kasi po talagang lahat lumalabas na,” the Health official said in jest.

(There’s one creative approach, the bra or panty. In an emergency, everything will surely come out.)

The demand for N95 mask shoot up this week after Taal Volcano erupted last Sunday and spewed volcanic ashes.

Ashfall reached several parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. — Rosette Adel

