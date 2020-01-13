SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Residents bathe and clean ash-coated farm animals in Taal lake after rescuing them from a farm in Barangay Bignay, Batangas on Monday, following Taal Volcano's eruption.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
LIST: Where you can donate for Taal Volcano relief efforts
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Life as usual for many was disrupted by the eruption at Taal Volcano, which forced some 7,700 people to take shelter in evacuation centers. 

In total, around 300,000 individuals have been targeted for evacuation, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council told reporters in a text message. 

Here is a running list of relief initiatives where you can help out. 

  1. Provincial Government of Batangas
    What: Donations in kind
    Where: Provincial Sports Complex, Bolbok
    PDRRMO Hotline: 043-786-0693 / 043-733-9350
    (For cash donations, contact Ms. Joy Montalbo, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office Department Head, at +639209457654)
     
  2. DSWD Calabarzon
    What: Volunteers for repacking of goods 
    When: 8:00 a.m. onwards starting January 14
    Where: DSWD Field Office IV-A Warehouse, Brgy. Gregoria de Jesus, GMA, Cavite (in front of Barangay Hall) 
    OR National Resource Operations Center, Chapel Road, Pasay City
     
  3. Rotaract Clubs of Rotary International District 3800
    What: Donations in kind (N95 Dust masks, Usable clothes, Blankets, and Slippers, Food packs and Water, Flashlights and Batteries, Medicines, Hygiene kits)
    When: Today until Tuesday, January 14
    Donations go to Rotaract Club of San Pedro and Rotaract Club of Taal-Lemery
    (Contact District Officers Julie Abante at 09457541148 and Christine Nicolas at 09772069811 for meetups)
     
  4. Order of the Friars Minor - Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation
    What: Donations in kind (N95 Dust masks, Usable clothes, Blankets, and Slippers, Food packs and Water, Flashlights and Batteries, Medicines, Hygiene kits)
    Where: Drop-off points at Mother Barbara Micarelli Community, San Miguel, Sto. Tomas, 4234 Batangas OR St. Lawrence of Brindisi House, Tagaytay City, 4120
    (Mother Barbara Micarelli Community may be contacted at (043) 8778-2452 while the latter at +63 46 8413-1260 OR +63 46 8860-1419)
     
  5. Southern Tagalog Serve the People Corps
    What: Volunteer assistance and donations in kind 
    Where: Drop-off points in collaboration with other organizations are at UPLB USC Office, UPLB AUPAEU at UPLB SU Canteen, Steward, Inc. Cabuyao Laguna, CVSU (Cavite Campuses), Aloysius Baez Educational Center (9039 Wheat St. Cor. Timothy St. Camella Homes, Banlic) Union of Theological Seminary, Dasmariñas Cavite and KLARA Cooperative Hall, Batangas Pier
    (Southern Tagalog Serve the People Corps may be contacted on their Facebook page or through +63 90 8140-6733)

For those in Manila, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has called on the public to donate clean drinking water, food, medicines and basic essentials (tents, mats, blankets, water containers, cooking pots, etc.) for those currently in evacuation centers. 

Donations may be coursed through the Department of Social Welfare and Development or to their respective local government units, he said.

This list will be updated as the situation develops. 










