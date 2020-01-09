P13 billion contingency fund may be used for OFW repatriation

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte can tap the P13-billion contingency fund in the P4.1-trillion national budget for this year for repatriating overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East – particularly in Iraq – amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

“That appropriation is available to him precisely in case of contingencies like an urgent need to repatriate Filipinos abroad. Our primordial concern is the safety and wellbeing of our countrymen,” House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero said.

“There are repatriation-related funds in the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration which the President could use to send home distressed workers,” the 1Pacman congressman added.

Romero also said the House of Representatives is open to convening a special session with the Senate for the purpose of allocating more funds for the protection of OFWs should there be problems with the available contingency fund.

For his part, Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said he agreed with the need for the immediate repatriation of OFWs in the Middle East, especially in Iran and Iraq.

He asked the executive branch to quickly act on the matter even as it had already created a committee to study the evacuation of Filipinos in the entire Middle East.

Rodriguez said retaliatory actions from Iran are expected following the killing by the US of Iran’s top military commander Qasem Soleimani and senior Iraqi official Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“Iran will definitely avenge the death of Soleimani by hitting Americans and American military assets, and the US is ready to strike 52 targets in Iran in case American personnel or assets are hit,” he said.

“Iraq, which is now highly influenced by Iran, has called for the withdrawal of American troops there, which the US government is not prepared to do. These countries are the powder kegs of almost certain violence,” Rodriguez, chairman of the committee on constitutional amendments, warned.

“Our Filipino workers should now be immediately evacuated. Time is of the essence to avoid Filipino casualties,” the senior lawmaker appealed.

The House is set to hold special session to map out contingency measures to address concerns related to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez said they would hold the special session on President Duterte’s request.

“We agree with the President’s pronouncement that the rising tension in the Middle East is a major concern that needs urgent legislative attention. We are ready to clothe the executive with all the powers needed to make sure that every Filipino is safe and secure in these trying times,” Romualdez stressed.

He revealed that among the issues to be tackled in the special session would be the safety of OFWs in the Middle East.

“Their safety is our primordial concern at the moment. We assure the families of our OFWs that your representatives in Congress are working closely with the executive department to realize the President’s desire, that no Filipinos be harmed in the course of the ongoing conflicts,” he said.

Romualdez said they would also prioritize the passage of the proposed measure creating a new department for OFWs.

“Amid rising tension between the United States of America and Iran, as well as the admission of no less than Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III that our government has ‘unlimited funds if it is meant to save the lives’ of Filipinos working abroad, the legislative branch has the responsibility to make sure that the funding allocation needed for emergency evacuation will be made readily available,” Romualdez said in a statement.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), meanwhile, has initially allocated P600 million for the repatriation of Filipino workers from the Middle East.

Yesterday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III met with different government agencies to discuss the situation and possible repatriation of an estimated four million OFWs.

While the government is encouraging repatriation, Bello said they cannot force anyone to return to the Philippines.

“We will ask them to join the repatriation efforts, however, if they do not cooperate, then we can no longer do anything about it. We will also get in touch with their employers to let our OFWs come home,” Bello said.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Hans Cacdac said aside from the DOLE’s P100-million repatriation fund, the labor department has a P500-million standby fund for crisis and emergency situations.

Those wishing to be repatriated or avail of any assistance may call DOLE Hotline 1348 and 1349. – With Mayen Jaymalin