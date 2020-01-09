BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“That appropriation is available to him precisely in case of contingencies like an urgent need to repatriate Filipinos abroad. Our primordial concern is the safety and wellbeing of our countrymen,” House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero said.
STAR/File
P13 billion contingency fund may be used for OFW repatriation
Edu Punay, Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - January 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte can tap the P13-billion contingency fund in the P4.1-trillion national budget for this year for repatriating overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East – particularly in Iraq – amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

“That appropriation is available to him precisely in case of contingencies like an urgent need to repatriate Filipinos abroad. Our primordial concern is the safety and wellbeing of our countrymen,” House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero said.

“There are repatriation-related funds in the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration which the President could use to send home distressed workers,” the 1Pacman congressman added.

Romero also said the House of Representatives is open to convening a special session with the Senate for the purpose of allocating more funds for the protection of OFWs should there be problems with the available contingency fund.

For his part, Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said he agreed with the need for the immediate repatriation of OFWs in the Middle East, especially in Iran and Iraq.

He asked the executive branch to quickly act on the matter even as it had already created a committee to study the evacuation of Filipinos in the entire Middle East.

Rodriguez said retaliatory actions from Iran are expected following the killing by the US of Iran’s top military commander Qasem Soleimani and senior Iraqi official Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“Iran will definitely avenge the death of Soleimani by hitting Americans and American military assets, and the US is ready to strike 52 targets in Iran in case American personnel or assets are hit,” he said.

“Iraq, which is now highly influenced by Iran, has called for the withdrawal of American troops there, which the US government is not prepared to do. These countries are the powder kegs of almost certain violence,” Rodriguez, chairman of the committee on constitutional amendments, warned.

“Our Filipino workers should now be immediately evacuated. Time is of the essence to avoid Filipino casualties,” the senior lawmaker appealed.

The House is set to hold special session to map out contingency measures to address concerns related to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez said they would hold the special session on President Duterte’s request.

“We agree with the President’s pronouncement that the rising tension in the Middle East is a major concern that needs urgent legislative attention. We are ready to clothe the executive with all the powers needed to make sure that every Filipino is safe and secure in these trying times,” Romualdez stressed.

He revealed that among the issues to be tackled in the special session would be the safety of OFWs in the Middle East.

“Their safety is our primordial concern at the moment. We assure the families of our OFWs that your representatives in Congress are working closely with the executive department to realize the President’s desire, that no Filipinos be harmed in the course of the ongoing conflicts,” he said.

Romualdez said they would also prioritize the passage of the proposed measure creating a new department for OFWs. 

“Amid rising tension between the United States of America and Iran, as well as the admission of no less than Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III that our government has ‘unlimited funds if it is meant to save the lives’ of Filipinos working abroad, the legislative branch has the responsibility to make sure that the funding allocation needed for emergency evacuation will be made readily available,” Romualdez said in a statement.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), meanwhile, has initially allocated P600 million for the repatriation of Filipino workers from the Middle East.

Yesterday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III met with different government agencies to discuss the situation and possible repatriation of an estimated four million OFWs.

While the government is encouraging repatriation, Bello said they cannot force anyone to return to the Philippines.

“We will ask them to join the repatriation efforts, however, if they do not cooperate, then we can no longer do anything about it. We will also get in touch with their employers to let our OFWs come home,” Bello said.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Hans Cacdac said aside from the DOLE’s P100-million repatriation fund, the labor department has a P500-million standby fund for crisis and emergency situations.

Those wishing to be repatriated or avail of any assistance may call DOLE Hotline 1348 and 1349. – With Mayen Jaymalin

 

 

NATIONAL BUDGET OFW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines to send 2 battalions to Middle East for OFW repatriation
9 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines will be sending two battalions of soldiers, along with air and naval assets, to assist...
Headlines
fb tw
How powerful is the Philippine passport in 2020?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
Philippine passport holders can now visit 67 destinations visa-free, making the Philippine passport 76th “most powerful”...
Headlines
fb tw
Pro-US stance in Middle East tension could put OFWs at risk — labor groups
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
BMP called Duterte's pronouncements "premature, reckless and unilateral," saying the administration should instead practice...
Headlines
fb tw
Embassy ordered to evacuate Filipinos in Iraq
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 15 hours ago
Filipinos in Iraq are advised to evacuate the Gulf state as the Philippine Embassy has raised Alert Level 4, the highest crisis...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte appoints fellow Bedan, Court of Appeals justice Samuel Gaerlan to SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Gaerlan completes the 15-man bench of the Supreme Court. He takes the associate justice seat of current Chief Justice Diosdado...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Iran fires missiles at US bases in Iraq
1 hour ago
Iran fired missiles yesterday at Iraqi bases housing the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
More organized, peaceful Traslacion seen today
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Millions of devotees of the Black Nazarene are expected to join the Traslacion today, which is expected to be more organized...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
OFWs in Iraq repatriated today
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Iraq starts today after Alert Level 4, the highest crisis alert level, was raised...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte swears in new SC justice
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday swore in Court of Appeals Justice Samuel Gaerlan as a member of the Supreme Court.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
‘If you want to get rich, plant onions’
By Eva Visperas | 1 hour ago
Farmers in this province’s onion capital are benefiting from the high price of the produce due to low supply in the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with