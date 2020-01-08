Duterte appoints fellow Bedan, Court of Appeals justice Samuel Gaerlan to SC

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed his fellow Bedan Court of Appeals Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan to the Supreme Court.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, an ex-officio member of the Judicial and Bar Council, confirmed this in a message to reporters.

“[He] will take his oath today,” Guevarra added.

Gaerlan completes the 15-man bench of the Supreme Court. He takes the associate justice seat of current Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.

Gaerlan is a graduate of the San Beda College law school, like Duterte. The president obtained his law degree from San Beda in 1972.

He was admitted to the Philippine Bar in 1984.

Gaerlan faced the JBC panel on Sept. 6, 2019 where he said he hopes to bring his “integrity and independence” he practiced in his 26 years in Judiciary to the high court.

