LIST: Cancelled flights on January 5 due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights were grounded on Sunday due to bad weather, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

Three airlines have cancelled their flights as of this writing, including budget airline Cebu Pacific.

According to PAGASA, scattered rains are expected in certain areas across the country due to the tail-end of the cold front and northeast monsoons.

Here’s a running list of flight cancellations as of 9am on January 5, Sunday: