Some flights are canceled on Christmas Day due to Typhoon Ursula.
LIST: Cancelled flights on January 5 due to bad weather
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2020 - 10:35am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights were grounded on Sunday due to bad weather, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

Three airlines have cancelled their flights as of this writing, including budget airline Cebu Pacific. 

According to PAGASA, scattered rains are expected in certain areas across the country due to the tail-end of the cold front and northeast monsoons. 

Here’s a running list of flight cancellations as of 9am on January 5, Sunday:

  • (5J) Cebu Pacific 5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila
  • (M8) Skyjet M8 816/817 Manila-Basco-Manila 
  • (DG) Cebgo DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

