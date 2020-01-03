'There shouldn't be a monopoly': Koko defends endorsement of JoyRide's pilot run bid

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said he had endorsed the bid of newcomer JoyRide to join the pilot test of motorcycle taxi service to avoid monopoly in an industry pioneered by motorcycle-hailing firm Angkas.

In a letter dated Sept. 2, 2019, Pimentel endorsed to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade the letter of JoyRide to include its bid in the pilot run of motorcycle taxis.

Related Stories JoyRide: We have no connections with government

“As a lawyer, I also know this policy against monopolies. Hence, when I learned about a ‘pilot testing’ on motorcycle taxis conducted by DOTr involving just one service provider, then that policy prohibiting monopolies entered my mind,” Pimentel said.

He added: “Hence, a pilot testing program must reflect real life situation and there should be competition and not a monopoly.”

In a press conference Thursday, JoyRide officials stressed they have no connection with anyone in the government but admitted the company sought the endorsement of Pimentel, also the president of PDP-Laban.

JoyRide spokesperson Noli Eala also said the Chuas—owner of the motorcycle-hailing firm—is a “family friend” of Pimentel.

JoyRide business development adviser Edwin Rodriguez currently sits as the secretary-general of PDP-Laban Quezon City. But he said he did not ask for the help of the ruling party.

Both Pimentel and JoyRide officials believe the senator’s endorsement was not acted upon.

“When JoyRide asked to be endorsed to join the pilot testing initial period, I endorsed their interest to the DOTr, WHICH THE DOTr DID NOT ACCOMMODATE. The initial period ended in December 2019 without JoyRide being allowed to participate,” Pimentel said.

Transport officials recently allowed entrants JoyRide and MoveIt to operate and participate in the extended pilot run, competing with Angkas—the sole service provider in the initial six-month trial.

JoyRide currently has 6,907 drivers, of whom 1,493 are already on the road.