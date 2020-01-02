JoyRide: We have no connections with government

MANILA, Philippines — New motorcycle taxi service player JoyRide on Thursday denied allegations that some politicians have interests in its business, adding they have no connection with anyone in the government.

Philippine transport officials has recently allowed entrants JoyRide and MoveIt to operate and participate in the extended pilot run as regulators review the ban on use of motorcycles for public transport.

The two companies will compete with Angkas, whose fleet size shrunk after it was ordered to share its slots to the new players in a move that authorities said was meant to prevent a monopoly. Angkas was the sole service provider in the initial six-month trial.

At a press conference, JoyRide vice president for corporate affairs Noli Eala said people can look at the company’s information on the Securities and Exchange Commission and examine the documents.

Eala made the statement amid speculations that some senators are behind JoyRide and that the selection of the new players in the government’s motorcycle taxi pilot run was influenced by “politics”.

“We are not hiding anything. All the information about the owners is there (SEC),” Eala said. “No one from the government is a member of JoyRide.”

Angkas claimed in a social media post that the cap imposed by authorities would displace its 17,000 riders, triggering angry responses from the public. Many social media users also urged a boycott of JoyRide.

JoyRide said it has 65,000 app downloads to date. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with reports from News5/Gerard de la Peña