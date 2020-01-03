EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Jan. 2, 2020 photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang holds a regular press conference in Beijing.
FMPRC
China insists arbitral ruling is 'illegal' amid Indonesia's protest
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — China continues to reject the July 2016 ruling of a United Nations-backed tribunal that invalidated its expansive claims over the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

This follows the protest of Indonesia over the presence of a Chinese coast guard vessel in the Natuna waters, the portion of the South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Chinese Foreign Ministry insisted that its position on the South China Sea is in compliance with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"The so-called award of the South China Sea arbitration is illegal, null and void and we have long made it clear that China neither accepts nor recognizes it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a press briefing Thursday.

The arbitral award ruled in favor of the Philippines, concluding that China's construction of artificial islands within the country's EEZ violated UNCLOS provisions.

More than three years after the landmark ruling was issued, China still refuses to acknowledge the ruling and insists sovereignty over the area.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes any country, organization or individual using the invalid arbitration award to hurt China's interests," Geng said.

Indonesia cited the arbitral award in its diplomatic protest against China, stressing that Beijing's historical claims over the South China Sea have no legal basis and have never been recognized by the UNCLOS.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that under the UNCLOS, Jakarta does not have overlapping claims with Beijing.

"Indonesia Urges the People's Republic of China to explain the legal basis and clear boundaries regarding the claims of the PRC in ZEEI based on UNCLOS 1982," the Indonesian foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

In August last year, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would raise the arbitral ruling when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The two leaders, however, agreed to stick with their opposing views on the maritime dispute.

While Duterte was "steadfast" in raising the West Philippine Sea issue with his Chinese counterpart, Xi reiterated his government's stand on not recognizing the arbitral ruling, according to presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

"Both President Duterte and President Xi agreed that while their variant positions will have to remain, their differences however need not derail nor diminish the amity between the two countries," Panelo said in August last year.

CHINA GENG SHUANG INDONESIA NATUNA WATERS SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pope apologizes for losing patience
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Pope Francis apologized Wednesday for slapping a woman who had grabbed him as he greeted a crowd of devotees, shortly before...
Headlines
fb tw
Second Filipino killed in Singapore car crash repatriated
8 hours ago
The remains of the second Filipino worker killed in a car accident in Singapore arrived in the country early Friday.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte open to reviewing Kaliwa Dam deal
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte is open to reviewing the China-funded Kaliwa Dam project deal to address concerns that it may contain provisions...
Headlines
fb tw
Spot the difference: Mindanao martial law vs state of national emergency
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
“There is no limitation under our Constitution, this is not martial law which has a 60-day limitation."
Headlines
fb tw
Pinoys in US not covered by Philippines' visa requirement plan
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Filipinos living or traveling in the United States are not covered by the administration’s plan to impose a visa requirement...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
4 minutes ago
Bretman Rock violated law for dancing to Philippine national anthem — NHCP
By Rosette Adel | 4 minutes ago
he National Historical Commission of the Philippines on Friday released a notice to the public stating that Filipino-American...
Headlines
fb tw
17 minutes ago
SC junks petitions vs provincial bus ban along EDSA
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 minutes ago
The SC dismissed their petitions for violating the doctrine of hierarchy of courts.
Headlines
fb tw
25 minutes ago
'There shouldn't be a monopoly': Koko defends endorsement of JoyRide's pilot run bid
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 25 minutes ago
In a letter dated Sept. 2, 2019, Pimentel endorsed to Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade the letter of JoyRide to include its...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte won't meddle with ABS-CBN franchise renewal, says Palace
1 hour ago
Despite being vocal on his position against ABS-CBN, President Rodrigo Duterte will not interfere with the franchise renewal...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
DA sees decline in ASF cases in Philippines
1 hour ago
Dar said the agency is continuously enforcing the “1-7-10” protocol and tightened airport and seaport inspections...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with