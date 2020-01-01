SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
martial law
In this file photo, soldiers inspect vehicle’s trunk at a checkpoint in Iligan City following President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao.
AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBE
Martial law in Mindanao ends after 953 days
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 1, 2020 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Martial law in Mindanao has ended as 2020 begins after President Rodrigo Duterte decided not to extend it for another year, with his defense chief saying the objective of placing the volatile south under military rule for two years and seven months has been achieved.

In May 2017, Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao after the principal Islamic City of Marawi was stormed by homegrown terrorists loyal to the Islamic State. It was extended for the third time in 2018 and lapsed by the end of 2019.

Upon the recommendation of the country’s top brass, Duterte did not ask for another extension of what had already been the Philippines’ longest period of military rule since the draconian regime of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“They (security officials) are confident that they can maintain the current peace and order in Mindanao and that an attack similar in scale to Marawi cannot be waged by the remnants of the Mautes or by any other terrorist groups in the future,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement issued on New Year’s Eve.

“The present number of troops will remain as is wherever they are and will continue to collaborate with the [local government units] to sustain peace and stability,” Lorenzana added.

RELATED: Explainer: Why is the writ of habeas corpus important?

Martial law remains a sensitive issue in the Philippines after it was used by Marcos in the 1970s to perpetuate himself in power.

Some lawmakers had opposed the third extension to martial law, arguing that a prolonged military rule cannot be “the new normal” for Mindanao.

Analysts doubt that martial law alone would be enough to stop the growth of terror cells linked to Islamic State in the restive parts of Mindanao, adding that a comprehensive government response is need to address violent extremism and insurgency.

According to a December 2019 opinion poll by Social Weather Stations, 65% of Filipinos backed the lifting of martial law in Mindanao, with 49% of respondents agreeing that “[a]t present, there is no more threat that another Marawi-like terrorist attack can happen anywhere in Mindanao.” 

MARTIAL LAW MINDANAO MARTIAL LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Three-month countdown: What are ABS-CBN’s chances of renewing its franchise?
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire on March 30, 2020, after which its broadcast services will cease operation.
Headlines
fb tw
AFP to have new chief on January 4
By Jaime Laude | 12 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines will have a new commander on Saturday when Gen. Noel Clement relinquishes the top military...
Headlines
fb tw
US senator tells Duterte admin to stop new visa rule threats
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a statement Tuesday (Manila time), Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois slammed Malacañang’s threat to impose visa...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte: My presidency a 'total failure' if I fail to control illegal drugs
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted that his presidency would be a "total failure" if he fails to control the drug menace,...
Headlines
fb tw
Thatcher approved Corazon Aquino asylum request: Archives
12 hours ago
British prime minister Margaret Thatcher granted Corazon Aquino’s request for asylum at the height of the uprising that...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
12 hours ago
DILG chief vows to institute reforms in PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A day after President Duterte tasked him to temporarily lead the Philippine National Police, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Fireworks injuries continue to climb
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Eight more persons were added to the list of firecracker-related injuries yesterday morning, bringing the total cases to 62...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Commanders face sanctions for cops caught firing guns
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa yesterday warned police commanders that they would face...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
36 new HIV cases documented per day — DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The number of cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) documented by the Department of Health (DOH) has climbed to 36 per...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Success of Duterte presidency hinges on solving drug menace
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
He will consider his presidency a “total failure” if the drug menace persists after the end of his term, President...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with