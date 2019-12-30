Firecracker injuries rise to 54 ahead of New Year's Eve

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 54 firecracker-related injuries has been reported since December 21, the Department of Health said a day before the New Year’s Eve revelry.

The figure was eight cases higher than the number of incidents reported in the same period last year.

Most injuries happened in Metro Manila with 21 reported cases.

Among the victims of firecracker-related incidents is a 13-year-old boy from Aliaga, Nueva Ecija. Two of his fingers were amputated after being injured by an illegal firecracker called “cylinder.”

From Dec. 21, 2018 to Jan. 5, 2019, DOH recorded 340 firecracker-related injuries nationwide.

In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Philippine National Police to confiscate and destroy prohibited fireworks. He also directed that the issuance of new licenses and permits is also suspended, pending the compliance review of those who have licenses and permits.

Earlier in 2017, he signed Executive Order 28, which limits the use of firecrackers to community fireworks displays.

According to the PNP, the following firecrackers are illegal: