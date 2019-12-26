SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Residents stand next to a house damaged by Typhoon Ursula in Ormoc City, Leyte province in central Philippines on Dec. 25, 2019. Typhoon Ursula pummelled the central Philippines on December 25, bringing a wet, miserable and terrifying holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation.
Ronald Frank Dejon/AFP
'Ursula' now over West Philippine Sea, signals lifted in some Visayas, Luzon areas
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 9:24am

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Although heavy rain forecasts remain, the weather across the Philippines is generally expected to improve since Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) is now over the West Philippine Sea.

The Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) has been lifted for the northwestern parts of Aklan and Antique, the western portion of Romblon and Marinduque, the southwestern area of Quezon and Laguna, and some parts of extreme northern Palawan including the Cuyo Islands.

State weather bureau PAGASA said they expect that all TCWS would be lifted today as the typhoon moves away from the Philippine landmass.

“Ursula” has slowed down and is traveling westward at 15 kilometers per hour. It is seen to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday morning.

At 4 a.m. today, the eye of the typhoon was located 155 km northwest of Coron, Palawan. It packs maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Signal No. 2 is up over Calamian Islands (Coron, Culion and Busuanga) while Signal No. 1 is raised over Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island and the rest of extreme northern Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido).

For areas under Signal No. 2, winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may still be expected which can uproot big trees, damage crops, and partially or totally unroof a large number of nipa and cogon houses.

Occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Calamian Islands and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are forecasted over Central Luzon (Region III), Calabarzon (Region IV-A), Metro Manila, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of extreme northern Palawan.

