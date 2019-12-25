SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Leila de Lima has been detained since February 24, 2017 for allegedly having a hand in the proliferation of drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison during her stint as justice chief.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
De Lima spends third Christmas in detention, thankful for 'Christmas blessing'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2019 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Now on her third Christmas spent in detention, Sen. Leila de Lima called the United States Congress bill that sought to bar her detainers from entering the country a "most wonderful Christmas blessing." 

A staunch critic of the Duterte administration, particularly the president's so-called "war on drugs," De Lima has been in detention since 2017.

She has long held that the drug-related allegations against her are trumped-up and politically-motivated.

'Better days are coming'

“I hope that this is my last Christmas in detention so that my normal life as a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and as a duly-elected Senator be now restored,” she said.

According to a press statement released Wednesday, the former Commission on Human Rights chair enjoyed a simple Christmas lunch with family and friends in the Custodial Center of the Philippine National Police, in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“I wish that more and more patriotic men and women and pro-democracy forces join the ranks of those persistently working for a return of a just, humane and decent Philippine society,” she said in her press statement.

“Despite the struggles Filipinos continue to endure under an anti-human rights government, I hope that we can all remain optimistic that better days are coming if we choose to fight for what is right."

Throughout her detention, De Lima has had the vocal support of the international community. The United Nations Human Rights Council, for instance, has also tagged De Lima's arrest as "politically motivated" owing to her vocal criticisms of the Duterte administration. 

Human rights defenders in particular have drawn the ire of the administration. Data from rights monitor Karapatan recorded 89,534 counts of threat, harassment, and intimidation of activists and rights advocates between July 2016 and June 2019.

Most wonderful Christmas blessing 

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed the country's 2020 budget which included a provision banning officials implicated in the arrest of De Lima, along with other foreign world leaders they say were involved in the illegal detention of United States nationals. 

The provision recognized these as wrongful human rights abuses and invoked the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which gives the executive branch of the US government the ability to impose travel and financial restrictions on those deemed to be human rights violaters anywhere in the world. 

READ: 2020 US budget includes ban on people behind 'wrongful imprisonment' of De Lima

In response, the Philippine Embassy called on the United States to respect the archipelago's domestic laws. 

“More than denying travel visas to subject PH officials, GloMag also imposes the freezing and forfeiture of their US assets, properties, and bank accounts,” she said of this in a separate statement on Wednesday. 

"Once this is also implemented, we will witness how the world of human rights violators in the Philippine government increasingly shrinks."

“This will teach them that human rights is not a domestic concern, but a universal interest that affects the security of all nations, regardless of where the violations occur,” she added.

GLOBAL MAGNITSKY HUMAN RIGHTS ACCOUNTABILITY ACT SEN. LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine Embassy calls on US to respect domestic laws amid De Lima resolution
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Philippine Embassy in Washington called on the US government to respect the country's laws amid the ban on those involved...
Headlines
fb tw
Christmas typhoon slams east Visayas
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Christmas storm Ursula intensified into a typhoon as it moved closer to Eastern Samar, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines tells US: Respect our laws
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Washington yesterday called on the United States to respect the country’s laws and processes...
Headlines
fb tw
Trump signs 2020 budget banning De Lima jailers
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
Officials involved in the “wrongful” detention of Sen. Leila de Lima would be banned from entering the United...
Headlines
fb tw
US officials told: See for yourself scourge of drugs
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Senators have invited US government officials to visit the Philippines to see for themselves the extent of the country’s...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
5 hours ago
'Ursula' maintains strength, threatens Mindoro provinces
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Typhoon “Ursula” (International name: Phanfone) continues to bring “destructive” winds as it slices...
Headlines
fb tw
7 hours ago
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Luzon, Visayas amid wrath of 'Ursula'
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
At 7 a.m., the eye of the storm was located 30 km northwest of Roxas City, Capiz or 95 km South Southeast of Romblon, Ro...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Tagle: Let Jesus be your gift
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
No gift this Christmas? It’s OK, says outgoing Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Raps set vs lambanog store owner
By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Police are set to file criminal charges against the owner of a lambanog (coconut wine) store, in connection with the deaths...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
3 more injured by firecrackers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
A week before the New Year revelry, three more individuals suffered injuries from firecracker blasts, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with