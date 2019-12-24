SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Philippine Embassy in the US called on Washington to respect the country's laws following a provision in the US 2020 budget including the ban on those involved in the detention of Sen. Leila de Lima.
Wikimedia Commons/Aaron Siirila
Philippine Embassy calls on US to respect domestic laws amid De Lima resolution
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2019 - 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Washington called on the US government to respect the country's laws amid the ban on those involved in the detention of Sen. Leila de Lima, which was described as "unlawful" in a provision of the US budget.

US President Donald Trump earlier approved the US 2020 budget that includes a provision barring those involved in the "wrongful imprisonment" of the opposition senator from entering the US.

"All countries have the sovereign prerogative to allow or ban individuals from entering their borders," the Philippine Embassy said in a statement Tuesday.

"We strongly advise the United States to respect our own laws and processes in the same way that we respect theirs," it added.

A provision of the US 2020 budget indicated that:

The Secretary of State shall apply subsection (c) to foreign government officials about whom the Secretary has credible information (sic.) have been involved in the wrongful imprisonment of: [...] Senator Leila de Lima who was arrested in the Philippines in 2017. 

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, meanwhile, said the US ban on governemnt officials involved in the imprisonment of De Lima contains issues of "sovereignty and non-interference among co-equal nations."

"[A]s for me, [I] don't give a damn s*** if [I]'m included in the US list. [I}'m not the one who has to answer to my conscience," Guevarra said in a statement.

Guevarra: US Senate resolution is trash

De Lima, meanwhile, chided Guevarra for remarks calling the US Senate resolution to release her "trash" and unlawful.

The detained senator stressed that the US Senate resolution asking for her release does not violate Philippine laws.

"[I]t just so happened that in the case of the US Senate, the call is backed up with serious potential sanctions that will hurt my persecutors, including Guevarra himself. Hence, it has the punch that Guevarra and others in the Duterte officialdom fear, De Lima said in a statement.

DIPLOMACY LEILA DE LIMA MENARDO GUEVARRA PHILIPPINE EMBASSY IN THE UNITED STATES UNITED STATES US-PHILIPPINES TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace hands off rape allegations against Quiboloy
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday distanced itself from the rape allegations against President Duterte’s friend and religious...
Headlines
fb tw
Esperon fed 'false information' on NPA hit list — Palace
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 19 hours ago
President Duterte's inclusion in a so-called hit list of the NPA is "fake news," said presidential spokesperson Salvador...
Headlines
fb tw
Ursula enters PAR, to hit Eastern Visayas today
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Tropical Storm Ursula (international name Phanfone) is expected to hit the landmass of Eastern Visayas today, bringing heavy...
Headlines
fb tw
Signal No. 1 up in 3 areas as 'Ursula' enters PAR
1 day ago
Three provinces have been placed under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Ursula entered PAR Monday morning.
Headlines
fb tw
NPA stages ambush on Day One of truce
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
A soldier was killed while eight others were wounded in two separate attacks allegedly perpetrated by New People’s Army...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
'Ursula' may intensify into typhoon before landfall over Eastern Samar
1 hour ago
Severe Tropical Storm Ursula (international name Phanfone) may further intensify into a tyhoon prior to making landfall over...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
LIST: Sea trips canceled due to ‘Ursula’
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of sea trips in several areas due to the bad weather caused...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
'Ursula' intensifies into severe tropical storm, moves closer to Eastern Visayas
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
"Ursula" (international name Phanfone) has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it continues to move closer to Eastern...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Lambanog deaths rise to 11; ban ordered
By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
Eleven people have now died after drinking lambanog or coconut wine last Thursday in several Christmas parties in Rizal,...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Trump signs 2020 budget banning De Lima jailers
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Officials involved in the “wrongful” detention of Sen. Leila de Lima would be banned from entering the United...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with