President Rodrigo Duterte sent this photo of him watching Netflix at home in May 2019 to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, who asked him about his week-long absence from public events..
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat/Released, file
Duterte, family safe after strong Davao del Sur quake
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2019 - 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe as a strong earthquake hit parts of Mindanao on Sunday, Malacañang said.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte and his daughter Kitty were in their house while the president's partner Honeylet was on her way home when the quake struck.

"He (Duterte) is OK," Panelo said in a text message.

Panelo said Honeylet's car was swaying when the ground trembled but she was unhurt.

Brig. Gen. Jose Niembra, Presidential Security Group chief, said the president's house did not sustain damage but government personnel would still check its structural integrity.

He said Duterte went back to sleep after the shaking stopped.

Panelo said the executive branch is closely monitoring the situation in quake-hit areas.

"All concerned agencies of the government have been mobilized to respond to the present conditions and provide immediate assistance to those in need," the Palace spokesman said.

Malacañang urged the public to be calm but to remain vigilant for possible aftershocks and to refrain from spreading disinformation that may cause undue alarm and panic among affected communities.

The earthquake, which had its epicenter in Davao del Sur, was felt in Davao City. Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, as acting mayor, has suspended classes in the city on Monday, December 16, to allow for safety inspections. 

