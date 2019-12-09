SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo posted by reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray shows her crowning her successor to represent the Philippines in this year's pageant.
Instagram/Catriona Gray
Which Miss Universe viewing party takes home the crown?
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 7:45am

MANILA, Philippines — With less than an hour to go before the 68th Miss Universe culminates in its final rounds to determine who will be crowned Miss Universe 2019, viewers are scrambling to find where they can watch the show in real-time.

According to tentative schedules, the pageant will be broadcasted locally on Fox Life Asia from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday in the Philippines.

Miss Universe superfans and Gazini Ganados stans, who trended #GaziniGanados5 on Twitter, are also organizing their own viewing parties in collective support of the Philippine bet.

However, one viewing party should be crowned on the spot for its inventive take and fabulous prizes.

The El Calle Food & Music Hall in Resorts World Manila, Pasay City has a P200 per head registration fee that comes with food, drinks, and a twist: the first 92 registered guests will pick a replica sash of one of the participating countries.

The lucky viewing party guests who have the sashes corresponding to the top Miss Universe 2019 contestants would also “win” bragging rights and prizes.

The winning guest would receive a crown, Miss Universe sash, a bouquet, and overnight stay and two tickets to Violet Chachki's One Delicious Night on Tuesday. Chachki is a world-famous drag queen best known for winning season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Meanwhile, the first and second runners up would also get a bouquet and two tickets each to One Delicious Night.

2019 MISS UNIVERSE GAZINI GANADOS RESORTS WORLD MANILA VIOLET CHACHKI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Even if ICC issues warrant for Duterte, who will enforce it?
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang on Sunday disputed claims that President Rodrigo Duterte could be arrested after the office of the International...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte slammed for 'bullying' ABS-CBN
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“The closure of a media outlet over a personal whim and political vendetta has no place in a free, democratic and just...
Headlines
fb tw
Critics to Panelo: Which country do you work for?
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario yesterday slammed presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo and challenged...
Headlines
fb tw
1 million families out of poverty under Duterte admin
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Over one million families or about six million Filipino have so far been freed from poverty under the administration of President...
Headlines
fb tw
ABS-CBN franchise renewal up to Congress, Palace insists
By Franco Luna | 15 hours ago
"Unang-una, ang magde-decide diyan initially eh ang Kongreso. Hindi pa natin alam kung makakapasa sa Kongreso 'yun."
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
18 minutes ago
Pope Francis taps Cardinal Tagle to lead top Vatican post
18 minutes ago
The 62-year-old cardinal is the new prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
Privacy body sets guidelines for CCTV use
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 8 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission will soon release guidelines on the use of closed-circuit television systems.
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
Palace: Talks on with water firms
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Malacañang clarified that the President is not asking for contracts to be rescinded, and that talks are ongoing between...
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
SAF to be tapped vs narcos
By Non Alquitran | 8 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will tap the guerrilla warfare-trained Special Action Force in going after high-value drug...
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
DOH sees surge in mental health disorders
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
Mental health disorders are expected to rise in the country, requiring more professionals to deal with the problem.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with