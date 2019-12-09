Which Miss Universe viewing party takes home the crown?

MANILA, Philippines — With less than an hour to go before the 68th Miss Universe culminates in its final rounds to determine who will be crowned Miss Universe 2019, viewers are scrambling to find where they can watch the show in real-time.

According to tentative schedules, the pageant will be broadcasted locally on Fox Life Asia from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday in the Philippines.

Miss Universe superfans and Gazini Ganados stans, who trended #GaziniGanados5 on Twitter, are also organizing their own viewing parties in collective support of the Philippine bet.

However, one viewing party should be crowned on the spot for its inventive take and fabulous prizes.

The El Calle Food & Music Hall in Resorts World Manila, Pasay City has a P200 per head registration fee that comes with food, drinks, and a twist: the first 92 registered guests will pick a replica sash of one of the participating countries.

The lucky viewing party guests who have the sashes corresponding to the top Miss Universe 2019 contestants would also “win” bragging rights and prizes.

The winning guest would receive a crown, Miss Universe sash, a bouquet, and overnight stay and two tickets to Violet Chachki's One Delicious Night on Tuesday. Chachki is a world-famous drag queen best known for winning season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Meanwhile, the first and second runners up would also get a bouquet and two tickets each to One Delicious Night.