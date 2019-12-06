SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
"Anonymous digital influencers" — usually aspirational middle-class digital workers moonlighting as operators of anonymous accounts that command 50,000 or more followers on Twitter and Facebook, according to a report from NATO StratCom.
AFP, File
Philippines' 'fake news' farms thrive due to politicians, industry players — report
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 4:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The complicity of politicians and industry players in the political consultancy business, advertising and PR firms and digital influencer industry make way for the fake news industry in the Philippines, according to a report.

Latvia-based NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence (StratCom) looked into the industry of political trolling in the Philippines as "an ever-expanding and financially lucrative industry."

The report co-authored by University of Massachusetts Amherst associate professor Jonathan Corpus Ong and De La Salle University associate professor Jason Vincent Cabañes noted that trolls are ready to expand their services globally that may possibly influence Western democratic elections.

"The typical troll in the Philippines is not the sad nerdy guy living in his parents’ basement, but the savvy entrepreneur hyping their digital skills and seeking both political and corporate clients," Ong said.

The NATO StratCom report found four models of "fake news" factories in the Philippines: the in-house staff model, the advertising and public relations model, the clickbait model and the state-sponsored model.

"The emergence of four disinformation work models across the spectrum of the politics-profit mix powerfully signals that fake news production is becoming ever more entrenched into the very fiber of contemporary politics," the report read.

In the in-house model, veterans of political campaigning and chiefs of staff usually lead this model by maintaining at least a couple of fake Facebook accounts to bolster the image of their political principals on social media. They also use these accounts to troll their political opponents.

As a consequence, digital disinformation work also becomes necessary for junior staff.

"Because a chief of staff knows how dirty campaigns in traditional media can be, he has no compunction about wallowing in the dirty tactics of social media politicking—it’s just the latest iteration of what has always been done," Ong and Cabañes wrote.

The advertising and public relations model involve politicians or their private donor outsourcing trolling jobs. The outsourced consultants can also work simultaneously for opposite political camps.

They form a team of political producers who work together in disinformation campaigns on a per project basis for corporate or celebrity campaigns.

"The cross-political and ad hoc nature of the disinformation projects enables these producers to claim that they are first and foremost corporate marketing professionals or digital workers just doing their jobs," the report read.

The authors labelled the clickbait model as the "most politically agnostic and commercially driven" model of digital disinformation.

"These digital infrastructures financially reward content publishers based on ever-changing metrics of web traffic and user engagement, usually measured by platforms, third-party intermediaries, and advertisers in terms of ‘impressions’ and cost per click,'" they said.

The state-sponsored model, meanwhile, resorts to techniques of formal intimidation and digital bullying.

This leads to "silencing, self-censorship and chilling effects among dissenters and the public at large."

"State-sponsored propaganda has chilling, far-reaching effects that come about through official intimidation as well as online trolling and harassment," the report read.

In conclusion, Ong and Cabañes suggested global initiatives to address the problem of digital disinformation such as creating oversight committees for transparency and accountability of social media content.

For the Philippines, the authors said process-oriented would be more effective than content-oriented policy responses.

"Policy should also focus on putting social safety nets in place for the many precarious digital workers who are constantly exposed to the risk of being pulled in the digital underground," they said.

DISINFORMATION FAKE NEWS NATO STRATCOM SOCIAL MEDIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC reverses dismissal of graft charges vs Lito Lapid
1 day ago
The Supreme Court reversed the decision of anti-graft court Sandiganbayan to dismiss the graft case against Sen. Lito La...
Headlines
fb tw
Back to square one for 2020 national budget
By Jess Diaz | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives-Senate conference on the proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for next year is back to square...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte: Water concessionaires liable for graft, plunder
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Water concessionaires who profited from lopsided contracts are liable for plunder and graft, President Duterte said yesterday,...
Headlines
fb tw
House gives P10 million cash incentives for SEAG gold medalists
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives has decided to honor winning Filipino athletes in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games by giving...
Headlines
fb tw
Villar not giving up on 5-minute EDSA challenge
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Public Works Secretary Mark Villar is not giving up on the challenge to enable commuters to travel from Makati to Cubao through...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
De Lima among Financial Times readers’ ‘most influential’ women of 2019
2 hours ago
The detained lawmaker is among the most influential women from across the globe, according to Financial Times’ rea...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
ICC junks ex-Philippines execs’ complaint vs China’s Xi
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
Citing lack of jurisdiction, the International Criminal Court has junked the case filed by two former Philippine government...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Philippines to import galunggong a new
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The Philippines will once again import the poor man’s fish, galunggong, as prices of the commodity have shot up to nearly...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
DENR: Philippines facing garbage crisis
By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The country is “in the middle of a garbage crisis” that can only be addressed by drastic changes in the way individuals...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
DOH chief calls for ban on firecracker use
By Shiela Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday urged legislators to pass a law that will totally ban the use of firecrackers as the agency...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with