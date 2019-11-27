EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In the episode of “Raffy Tulfo in Action,” the family of the Grade 2 student complained about teacher Melita Limjuco who allegedly maltreated the child. Tulfo, in a phone call, asked the teacher if she would rather face charges or agree to have her license revoked.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File
Bill filed to protect teachers from 'malicious accusations' of child abuse
(Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Grace Poe filed a bill to protect public school teachers and staff from "malicious accusations" of child abuse and compel the Department of Education to provide support on such cases.

Poe filed Senate Bill 1189 or the “Teacher Protection Act” that seeks to “institutionalize measures to implement in all public schools clearly defined regulations for teachers on student discipline and classroom management.”

The filing was done after radio personality Raffy Tulfo publicly shamed a teacher, who was accused of allegedly maltreating a student, and pressured her to quit her job and give up her license.

READ: Raffy Tulfo criticized for making teacher quit job

The proposed measure also states that “an act committed by a teacher or school staff pursuant to the disciplinary rules and procedure issued by the Department shall not be deemed as child abuse, cruelty, exploitation as denied in Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

DepEd is also tasked to issue a teacher’s manual that covers the following:

  • The school’s rules and regulation to be observed by teachers with respect to students, whenever inside its premises or outside it
  • Permissible, appropriate and effective responses and interventions that will address violations of school rules and regulations, including but not limited to communications to parents, counseling, reprimand, and detention at each level and repetition of offense, to be administered by teachers, school head and other school staff
  • A clear description of the disciplinary procedure and clear designation of the authorities competent to investigate, purpose and apply the responses and interventions

The manual “shall set out, among the others, the disciplinary action to be taken against students who are found to have malicious accusations of child abuse against teacher and school staff.”

It also aims to compel DepEd to extend protection to teachers and other personnel, not limited to legal assistance and representation, in cases related to discipline and classroom management.

Poe, in her explanatory note of the bill, stressed that public schools provide education to millions of students. “The classroom serves as venue of formation for the children where teachers spend their careers teaching not only knowledge but values as well,” the senator noted.

Poe also raised that “the ambiguity of permissible teacher conduct in the context of student discipline and classroom management hurts the school system.”   

RELATED: Media must complement rule of law, not supplant it, CHR says

'Raffy Tulfo in Action' episode draws uproar on social media

In the episode of “Raffy Tulfo in Action,” the family of the Grade 2 student complained about teacher Melita Limjuco who allegedly maltreated the child. Tulfo, in a phone call, asked the teacher if she would rather face charges or agree to have her license revoked.

Limjuco agreed to the latter, drawing backlash on social media from teachers and supporters who condemned Tulfo’s action.

DepEd on Sunday said the Tulfo’s “on-the-spot compromise” is against the agency’s policy and deprived Limjuco of her right to due process.

Incidents of child abuse are not subject to compromise under DepEd’s Child Protection Policy.

The department added: “On the other hand, teachers are entitled to due process, which was not given to her during the program.”

Tulfo on Monday said he is not “anti-teacher.” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION GRACE POE RAFFY TULFO SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte gets a little help from ASEAN friend
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Call it bilateral cooperation.
Headlines
fb tw
SEAG snafus rile Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed anger over the blunders related to logistics and food of some of the athletes participating...
Headlines
fb tw
PNP says Robredo made no missteps during anti-drug czar stint contrary to Palace claim
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Contrary to Malacañang's pronouncements, the PNP did not see any "missteps" during the vice president's stint as anti-drug...
Headlines
fb tw
God had other plans
By Corazon C. Aquino | 13 hours ago
It is true, to a certain extent, that our fate is in our hands.
Headlines
fb tw
Road to SEA Games opening venue inaugurated
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
Just days before the grand kickoff of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Philippine Arena, Public Works Secretary Mark...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
4 minutes ago
House members urge Filipinos to support PhilSys amid pilot registration
By Franco Luna | 4 minutes ago
“[V]ery important ito because the advantage is isa na lang ang ID. Hindi na yung marami kang itatago and marami kang...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Philippines ranks 41st in global diplomacy index
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The Philippines ranked 41st out of 61 countries covered with a total of 87 diplomatic posts across the world.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
'What is this government hiding?': Karapatan slams Robredo removal as anti-drug czar
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
Karapatan says the move further fuels the suspicion that "something anomalous is going on."
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Presidential anti-corruption panel to probe SEA Games mess if complaint filed
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
"Palipasin muna natin ‘tong games na 'to pero we're open to receiving complaints."
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Potential cyclone ‘Tisoy’ to enter PAR on SEA Games opening
3 hours ago
A tropical storm with international name “Kammuri” was last seen 1,950 kilometers east of Visayas.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with