An activist shouts slogans as she raises a clenched fist during a protest to commemorate International Women's Day in Manila on March 8, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
CHR: Ensuring a safe environment for women is everyone's duty
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 8:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government must uphold its commitments in addressing gender-based violence and everyone must ensure a safe environment for all women, the Commission on Human Rights said Monday.

In a statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said ending violence against women and girls requires sustained efforts from everyone in the community.

“VAW, including rape, is deeply rooted in patriarchal beliefs and unequal treatment of women in our society. Aside from enduring the violent act, women are further subjected to victim-blaming, sexual objectification and trivialization of the assault. Denial of such crimes against women is the ultimate attack to women’s dignity,” De Guia said.

The United Nations said that violence against women and girls is among the most widespread human rights violations in the world but it is often unreported due to impunity, shame and gender equality.

De Guia said it is important for women and girls to know their rights and understand they have full control of their bodies and for everyone—especially men and boys—to know about their responsibility to respect the rights of others.

“It is every individual’s duty to create a safe environment for all women especially the victims of abuses for them to report the crimes committed against them,” she said.

The CHR official also lamented that the Philippines “very good” legislations on the protection of women and girls but the strong enforcement of the law is lacking.

Among the laws on women’s rights include the Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004, Magna Carta of Women and Safe Spaces Act.

“The commission reminds the government to uphold its local and international commitments in addressing all forms of gender-based violence as enshrined in the 1987 Constitution and international human rights conventions,” De Guia said.

The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women defines VAW as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.”

De Lima: Reject misogyny of those in power

Sen. Leila De Lima called on Filipinos to “reject the misogyny of those in positions of power” to guarantee the protection of women’s rights.

“What do we do when no less than the man occupying the highest post in the land promotes rape culture through his misogynistic statements and his sexual harassment of women in public,” she said.

The detained lawmaker added: “What do we do when this attitude emboldens others to blame women for sexual violence, harassment or rape inflicted upon them, while the perpetrators of the crimes are held blameless and walk away scot-free?”

President Rodrigo Duterte has been slammed for ordering soldiers to shoot female rebels “in the vagina,” kissing a married overseas Filipina worker and bragging about his attempt to touch his maid when he was younger.

He was also criticized for his comment that he would not appoint a woman as the next ombudsman as well as his tirades to female government officials such as De Lima, Vice President Leni Robredo, former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

But in his statement on the country’s observance of the National Consciousness Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the chief executive called to raise greater public awareness on the issues faced by women and pursue other measure that will protect the secto from harassment and discrimination.

“Let this important socio-political campaign further secure our gains as we continue to work together in building a more inclusive and progressive nation for generations to come,” Duterte said.











