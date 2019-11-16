EXPLAINERS
Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei passed away at the age of 85, the late matriarch’s family confirmed Nov. 16, 2019.
The STAR/Ching M. Alano
Widow Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei dies a day after husband's burial
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2019 - 4:21pm

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei passed away at the age of 85, the late matriarch’s family confirmed Saturday.

Her death came a day after her burial of her husband, the late business tycoon John Gokongwei Jr., who died exactly a week ago.

Elizabeth’s wake will reportedly be private.

