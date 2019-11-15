EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
vaping man
This photo illustration shows a man exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette in Washington, DC on September 12, 2019.
AFP/Eva Hambach
First case of vaping-related lung illness in Philippines reported
(Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update, 4:45 p.m.) — The Department of Health recently documented the first reported local case of “electronic-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury" or EVALI.

The first probable case of EVALI was a 16-year-old girl from Central Visayas who started smoking in March 2019.

DOH said the agency and the country’s Food and Drug Administration have reached out to the girl’s attending physician.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a vast majority of patients diagnosed with EVALI have suffered respiratory symptoms like shortness of breath, cough or chest pain. Others have suffered gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

This development comes as cases of vaping-related illnesses in the United States have been climbing.

Several US states have banned or regulated the use of e-cigarettes after more than 2,000 people have developed lung damage. Of the figure, at least 39 died.

The Philippines' health department earlier called for an outright ban on e-cigarettes, saying users of the products are exposed to health risks.

DOH Undersecretary Eric Domingo previously said that about 1% of Filipinos, mostly youth, are into vaping.

The government of Pasay City on Monday implemented an ordinance prohibiting the use of vaping devices in public spaces. The local ordinance also prohibits sale of electronic cigarettes to or by minors. — Gaea Katreena Cabico; with reports from Sheila Crisostomo

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH E-CIGARETTES VAPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Zero' infrastructure projects during Aquino administration? Not quite
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Six years, not a single infrastructure na nagawa. Malayong-malayo sa dami,” Panelo claimed.
Headlines
DILG worried over info shared with Robredo
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
An official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has expressed apprehension over Vice President Leni...
Headlines
Raise 'mixed feelings' over VP's role in ICAD with Duterte, Robredo — OVP
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
"If he has concerns, it would definitely be better to raise them directly, either with the VP or the president,” lawyer...
Headlines
Speaker rejects Duterte special powers for BBB
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Saying it was too late in the day, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has rejected a proposal to give President Duterte special powers...
Headlines
Sandiganbayan convicts ex-Isabela Gov. Padaca on graft, malversation
5 hours ago
Former Isabela Gov. Grace Padaca said she will appeal the conviction.
Headlines
Latest
37 minutes ago
Suspected gunman in Dumaguete radio broadcaster slay surrenders
37 minutes ago
Suspected gunman Roger Rubio is an active police officer in Negros Oriental.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Misuari claims government asked him to help reorganize Philippine territories
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
MNLF founding chairman Nur Misuari said that during talks with President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine government asked...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Court convicts 4 in gruesome 2013 robbery-slay of Kae Davantes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
A local court on Friday convicted four men in the gruesome 2013 robbery-slay case of advertising executive Kae Davantes.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Hontiveros pitches for health, rights-based law enforcement approach to drug problem
5 hours ago
In a statement Friday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said she supports Vice President Leni Robredo’s plan to use a public health...
Headlines
7 hours ago
‘Ramon’ gains strength, moves north
7 hours ago
The tropical storm is still moving at 15 kph but is now moving north from an earlier north northwest bearing.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with