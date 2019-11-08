EXPLAINERS
Vietnamese fishermen immediately sought shelter in the West Philippine Sea after being warned of passing severe tropical storm Quiel.
PCG/Released
Coast Guard helps Vietnamese fishermen seeking shelter in West Philippine Sea
(Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) extended assistance to at least 200 Vietnamese fishermen that sought shelter in the West Philippine Sea as severe tropical storm Quiel passed through.

The Vietnamese fishermen aboard six fishing vessles immediately sought shelter after being warned of the weather disturbance.

The PCG assisted the foreign fishermen to safely arrive at the port of Subic Bay in Olongapo City, Zambales.

The fishermen received humanitarian aid from local authorities in Olongapo City and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Thursday, according to the PCG.

Subic Bay is about 200 kilometers from Scarborough or Panatag Shoal, which the United Nations-backed tribunal ruled as a traditional fishing ground of Filipino, Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen.

In June, a Vietnamese fishing vessel rescued Filipino fishermen after their boat collided with a Chinese ship near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea.

The 22 Filipino fishermen were abandoned by the Chinese vessel after hitting their boat and were left floating in the sea for hours before being rescued. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

FISHERMEN PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD VIETNAM
