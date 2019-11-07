‘Quiel’ now a severe tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — “Quiel” (Nakri) has strengthened into a severe tropical storm Thursday morning but it remains less likely to hit any part of the Philippine landmass, weather forecasters said.

Severe tropical storm Quiel now packs peak winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph. Within 48 hours, it is forecast to intensify into a typhoon.

“Quiel” was last spotted 360 km west northwest of Coron, Palawan and is heading east slowly.

No tropical cyclone warning signal has been raised yet. But “Quiel” and the tail end of a cold front will dump light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Cagayan Valley including Babuyan Islands and Apayao between today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, residents of Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Mindoro provinces, Antique, Iloilo and Guimaras will experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

PAGASA warned against sea travel, especially for small sea vessels, over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon due to rough sea conditions.

The state weather bureau is also monitoring a typhoon outside the Philippine area of responsibility. Typhoon Halong, however, is not expected to enter the country’s jurisdiction.

Forecast positions of ‘Quiel’

Friday morning: 395 km west northwest of Coron, Palawan

Saturday morning: 210 km north of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside PAR)

Sunday morning: 455 km northwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico