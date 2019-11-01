At least 16 dead, 403 injured after series of Mindanao quakes

MANILA, Philippines — Two powerful earthquakes that jolted Mindanao in a span of days this week have collectively claimed at least 16 lives and injured 403 people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The casualties in Davao Region and Soccsksargen died due to landslides, falling and collapsing debris and cardiac arrests resulting from the earthquakes, the NDRRMC said in its situation report on Friday morning. Two people are also reported missing.

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake last Tuesday, October 29, caused the deaths of three in Davao Region and seven in Soccsksargen. The Thursday, October 31, quake recorded at magnitude 6.5, meanwhile, led to the deaths of six, according to the NDRRMC report.

The Thursday earthquake is the third to hit Mindanao in less than a month, following a 6.3 magnitude quake on October 16 and a 6.6 magnitude tremor on October 29 which had already weakened the foundation of homes, buildings and other structures.

“Due to the magnitude of these events, small to moderate-sized earthquakes are expected to occur in the epicentral area and may continue for several days to weeks, some of which may be felt,” the report read.

A total of 968 aftershocks were recorded as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Intensity VII (destructive) shaking was reported in Tulunan and Makilala in Cotabato (also called North Cotabato); Kidapawan City; Sta. Cruz, Matanao, Magsaysay and Bansalan in Davao del Sur; and Digos City after the Thursday quake.

Meanwhile, Intensity VI (very strong) shaking was felt in Hagonoy, Davao Del Sur and Davao City.

A total of 6,009 families or more than 30,000 people were affected in 72 barangays due to the tremor. Around 2,500 families or 12,760 people are taking temporary shelter in 19 evacuation centers.

Eva’s Hotel in Kidapawan City, meanwhile, collapsed.

A total of 3,220 infrastructures in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccskargen and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao were reported damaged. These include 2,617 houses and 513 schools.