Courts open only until noon of October 31

MANILA, Philippines — Courts work on October 31 will be suspended half day, the Supreme Court announced Wednesday.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta issued Memorandum Order No. 73-2019 declaring a half-day work schedule in all courts on Thursday.

Pursuant to AM No. 18-08-21-SC issued on August 28, 2018, all courts (SC, CA, SB, CTA, PET, and all first- and second-level courts) will have a half-day work schedule (until 12 noon) on October 31, 2019. pic.twitter.com/utaVDMxGYr — Supreme Court Public Information Office (PIO) (@SCPh_PIO) October 30, 2019

The SC, Courts of Appeals, Sandiganbayan, Court of Tax Appeals, Presidential Electoral Tribunal and all first- and second-level courts will only be open until noon, the memo stated.

Earlier Wednesday, Malacañang also announced half-day work for government offices to "provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints Day, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions of the country."

Agencies involved in delivery of basic and health services, response to disasters and calamities and other vital services would continue with their operations, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said.