Malacañang has earlier declared half-day work on Thursday for government offices in lieu of the upcoming observance of All Saints' and All Souls' holidays.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Courts open only until noon of October 31
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2019 - 2:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Courts work on October 31 will be suspended half day, the Supreme Court announced Wednesday.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta issued Memorandum Order No. 73-2019 declaring a half-day work schedule in all courts on Thursday.

The SC, Courts of Appeals, Sandiganbayan, Court of Tax Appeals, Presidential Electoral Tribunal and all first- and second-level courts will only be open until noon, the memo stated.

Earlier Wednesday, Malacañang also announced half-day work for government offices to "provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints Day, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions of the country."

Agencies involved in delivery of basic and health services, response to disasters and calamities and other vital services would continue with their operations, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said.

Under President Rodrigo Duterte's Proclamation No. 555, November 1, Friday, is a special non-working holiday while November 2, Saturday, is "an additional special (non-working) day."

