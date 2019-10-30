Half-day work for government offices on October 31

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared half -day work on Thursday for government offices, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said.

Some areas have also suspended classes and work on October 31 for the upcoming observance of All Saints' and All Souls holidays.

Malacañang , however, did not declare October 31 as a special non-working day as opposed to previous years.

Work in government offices has been suspended from 12 p.m. onwards to "provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints Day, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country."

Medialdea , meanwhile, noted that agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, response to disasters and calamities and other vital services would continue with their operations.