A 6.6-magnitude quake struck Cotabato Tuesday, Phivolcs said, rattling buildings and sending terrified locals fleeing into the streets.
USGS
Magnitude 6.6 quake rocks Mindanao
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:10 a.m.) — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook Tulunan, Cotabato on Tuesday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the tremor at around 9:44 a.m. with epicenter at 26 kilometers north east of Tulunan, Cotabato.

Intensity VII (destructive) was reported in Tulunan and Makilala in Cotabato, Kidapawan City and Malungon Sarangani while Intensity VI (very strong) was felt in Davao City, Koronadal City and Cagayan de Oro City.

The towns of Tampakan, Surallah and Tupi in South Cotabato, as well as Alabel in Sarangani reported Intensity V (strong) while General Santos City and Kalilangan, Bukidnon felt Intensity IV (moderately strong).

Phivolcs also reported that Intensity III (weak) was felt in Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte and Talakag, Bukidnon.

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) was recorded in Camiguin.

Phivolcs advised the public that damage and aftershocks are expected.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it is still waiting for the reports from the regional councils regarding the damage caused by the quake.

The powerful tremor came almost two weeks after Tulunan was also struck by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake.

