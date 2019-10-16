Magnitude 6.3 quake rocks parts of Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked parts of Mindanao on Wednesday evening, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology saying damage is expected in areas where it was felt at Intensity VII.

According to a Phivolcs bulletin, the earthquake was recorded 23 kilometers west of Makilala in North Cotabato at 7:37 p.m.

The quake was felt at Intensity VII — "destructive" under the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS) — in Kidapawan City, Tulunan and M'lang in North Cotabato, where the provincial government has told local government units affected by the earthquake "to cause the suspension of classes tomorrow, October 17, 2019 in order to conduct proper assessment on the extent of damages in their respective areas."

According to the PEIS, "old or poorly-built structures suffer considerably damage" when an earthquake is felt at Intensity VII and "some well-built structures are slightly damaged."

The earthquake was recorded at Intensity IV (Very Strong) in General Santos City, where a fire was reported at a shopping mall after the earthquake.

Classes have been canceled for Thursday, October 17, in Davao City, which was also affected by the earthquake.

#WalangPasok | Classes in all levels in Davao City for both public and private schools are suspended on Oct. 17 (Thursday) after an earthquake hit Mindanao this evening. pic.twitter.com/L6YTwVrZo8 — ONE News PH (@onenewsph) October 16, 2019

This is a developing story