EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Fire razes Gaisano Mall in General Santos City after a strong earthquake hit portions of Mindanao on Wednesday evening.
The STAR/ courtesy of Art Louis
Magnitude 6.3 quake rocks parts of Mindanao
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 9:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked parts of Mindanao on Wednesday evening, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology saying damage is expected in areas where it was felt at Intensity VII.

According to a Phivolcs bulletin, the earthquake was recorded 23 kilometers west of Makilala in North Cotabato at 7:37 p.m.

The quake was felt at Intensity VII — "destructive" under the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS) — in Kidapawan City, Tulunan and M'lang in North Cotabato, where the provincial government has told local government units affected by the earthquake "to cause the suspension of classes tomorrow, October 17, 2019 in order to conduct proper assessment on the extent of damages in their respective areas."

According to the PEIS, "old or poorly-built structures suffer considerably damage" when an earthquake is felt at Intensity VII and "some well-built structures are slightly damaged."

The earthquake was recorded at Intensity IV (Very Strong) in General Santos City, where a fire was reported at a shopping mall after the earthquake.

Classes have been canceled for Thursday, October 17, in Davao City, which was also affected by the earthquake.

This is a developing story

EARTHQUAKES KIDAPAWAN CITY MAKILALA NORTH COTABATO PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Macalintal: Marcos bid to examine 3 new provinces an expedition to 'fish for evidence'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
The Marcos camp's request to scrutinize new provinces shows they lost in the pilot ones, Vice President Robredo's lawyer...
Headlines
Bong Go second poorest among senators
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go, one of the biggest spenders in the 2019 Senate race, is among the poorest senators in the 18th Congress.
Headlines
Retired chief justice says PET's latest action on poll protest 'prudent'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
"There are a lot of issues that need to be cleared first," retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban said.
Headlines
Locsin calls for DreamWorks boycott over 9-dash line scene in 'Abominable'
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
"For me call a universal boycott of all [DreamWorks] productions from here on."
Headlines
PNOC-EC head fired over Russia oil deal
By Danessa Rivera | 23 hours ago
Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp. president and CEO Pedro Aquino was asked to resign by President Duterte, a government...
Headlines
Latest
4 hours ago
Robredo's satisfaction rating back to ‘good’
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The net satisfaction rating of Vice President Robredo went up in the third quarter of 2019, a Social Weather Stations...
Headlines
8 hours ago
DOJ starts preliminary probe into 'ninja cops'
8 hours ago
The panel gave the two parties until October 21 to file submit their respective pleadings.
Headlines
9 hours ago
US Coast Guard ship in Palawan for joint maritime drills
9 hours ago
The Philippine, US and Japanese navies earlier launched maritime training activity "Sama Sama" to promote regional security...
Headlines
11 hours ago
LPA east of Philippines becomes Tropical Depression Perla
11 hours ago
“Perla” is the 16th tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.
Headlines
13 hours ago
PAGASA monitoring potential tropical cyclone
13 hours ago
Weather forecasters are monitoring a low pressure area east of the Philippines, which may strengthen into a tropical cyclone...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with