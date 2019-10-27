EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this October 14, 2018 file photo, personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard conducts lifeguard training on Boracay island.
The STAR/Evelyn Macairan
Mandatory swimming lessons, drowning prevention plans pushed
(Philstar.com) - October 27, 2019 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Swimming lessons should be included in the basic education curriculum, Rep. Frederick Siao (Iligan City) said Sunday, saying nearly 2,500 die in the Philippines from drowning each year.

Siao, who has a bill pending at the committee level to make swimming lessons mandatory and to require the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to come up with a national drowning prevention plan, said UNICEF found that drowning the second leading cause of death among Filipino children 14 years old and below.

The bill does not say where funding for swimming instructors and facilities will come from.

Under the bill, NDRRMC and the Department of Education will work on including swimming lessons as a subject under the Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health academic area.

Classes will be handled by a "trained instructor or certified lifeguard" and will include water safety and rescue training. They should be done in a safe and controlled environment.

Drowning prevention plan

The same bill requires the NDRRMC to formulate a national drowning prevention plan framework that schools, government agencies and local governments can use to make their own drowning prevention plans.

The plans should result in a community action plan that local governments will formulate and implement. The community action plan will include identifying areas in the local government unit's jurisdiction where drowning is a risk as well as "training on first aid and basic life support and a seminar on drowning prevention."

Siao, on Sunday, said "emergency response should not just be about transporting victims. It must include water rescue and giving first aid and trauma care onsite."

He said that local governments can enlist nursing graduates and nursing students, as well as "seafarers and former seafarers as emergency responders because of their Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) training and experience."

DROWNING FREDERICK SIAO UNICEF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No kill order vs narco mayors as cops probe ambush
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
There is no shoot-to-kill order against any of the narcolist mayors, a ranking police official said yesterday as authorities...
Headlines
CBCP exec among Pinoys hurt in Egypt bus crash
By Jess Diaz | 12 hours ago
Thirteen Filipino pilgrims to the Holy Land – including a ranking official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference...
Headlines
Meat products from China seized
By Eva Visperas | 12 hours ago
Two container vans loaded with meat and processed meat products from China have been intercepted at the Port of Manila, the...
Headlines
Governmentt lost P234 billion to BOC corruption in 2 years
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
A House leader yesterday pushed for a legislative inquiry on the illegal practices at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) that he...
Headlines
DOH: No salary raise for nurses in 2020
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Government nurses still do not have reason to celebrate despite a recent ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) mandating a P30,531...
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
DOLE expands program promoting government service careers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
To encourage more Filipinos to pursue a career in government service, the Department of Labor and Employment has expanded...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Oil prices to go down this week
By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Minimal price rollbacks are set this week as international prices continue to drop.
Headlines
12 hours ago
Lawmaker seeks regulation of e-cigarettes regulation of e-cigarettes
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon proposed a measure regulating electronic cigarettes and vaping products in the Philippine market,...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Group asks DepEd, DOH to implement RPRH law
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development has asked the Department of Education and the Department...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Bong Go brokers talks with PhilHealth, hospitals
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
After a meeting brokered by Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with