Go visits fire victims in Davao

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher Go visited fire victims in Davao City and pushed for better health services, like Malasakit Centers to help sick Filipinos, especially senior citizens.

Go had sought to improve the welfare of senior citizens by institutionalizing Malasakit Centers where express lanes are designated for them in public hospitals.

“We have Republic Act 11350 that created the National Commission of Senior Citizens. This ensures the rights and welfare of senior citizens,” said Go.

“One of my advocacies is health, the Malasakit Centers. That’s why I filed a Senate bill institutionalizing Malasakit Centers. Four agencies of government all in one place. It’s a one-stop shop. There is an express lane for senior citizens and PWDs,” Go said, also detailing the hardships Filipinos have to endure just to avail themselves of government medical assistance.

The senator also urged them to go to the nearest Malasakit Center where they can avail themselves of medical financial assistance from various government agencies.

The Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, one of the biggest government hospitals in the country, houses one of the earliest Malasakit Centers in the Philippines.

There are currently 46 Malasakit Centers nationwide and Go was scheduled to open another one in Tagum City yesterday.

Showing his concern for his fellow Davaoeños, Go provided assistance to victims of the fire over the weekend in SIR Phase 1, Barangay 76-A, Bucana, Davao City,distributing food packs and some financial assistance to them.

The senator also said that he is providing school supplies and uniforms to affected school children so that they may resume attending their classes immediately.

He offered help to those injured or are suffering from health conditions.

Go was joined by representatives from the National Housing Authority, Department of Health, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor and Department of Trade and Industry to provide additional government assistance to the victims.

At the same time, Go said that cases should be filed against those involved in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. irregularities.

The Senate health committee chair said government money should be used for the people “up to the last centavo,” especially for implementation of Universal Health Care.