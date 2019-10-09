China ignores Duterte's drug war as Philippines softens stand on South China Sea — report

MANILA, Philippines — China ignored President Rodrigo Duterte's
The Economist Intelligence Unit,
While former President Benigno Aquino III took a strong position against China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, Duterte's foreign policy has been "remarkable."
"The Chinese government, which Mr. Duterte has embraced warmly, has been willing to ignore the war on drugs as the Philippines has scaled down its opposition to construction activity on contested islands in the South China Sea," the EIU said.
The EIU noted that Duterte is bent on pursuing his social policies, such as the crackdown against illegal drugs, over the Philippines' relations with Western powers, particularly the United States.
Several nations have already
In response to the UNHRC resolution, Duterte directed the suspension of negotiations of all loan and grant agreements with the governments of the countries that backed the Iceland-led resolution.
The EIU noted that the Duterte administration's response to the UNHRC resolution is "probably correct," noting that the Philippines previously rejected
"The total value of current overseas development aid at end-2018 stood at ($2.2 billion), with signatories to the Iceland resolution accounting for around ($490 million), which is equivalent to 0.2% of nominal GDP," the report read.
The Philippine government
Despite criticism from the international community, Duterte still enjoys "very good" net satisfaction ratings, based on a Social Weather Stations survey in June.
"So far, his outspoken remarks and blunt rejection of overtures by states previously considered allies has not damaged his administration politically, nor has it had an obvious deleterious economic effect," the EIU said.
Duterte's key social policies
"Foreign governments will continue to decry his demeanour and his direction, but unless China were to shift its position, Duterte's path looks set," it said.
China had also received criticism from Western countries for its actions in Xinjiang region, where over one million Uighurs and other Muslims have
The Philippines, along with 36 other countries, responded on behalf of China, commending its "remarkable achievement in
The US, meanwhile, said it would impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials until Beijing ends its "repression" of Muslim populations.
