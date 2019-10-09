EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte is welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing for the opening ceremony of the FIBA Basketall World Cup 2019 on Aug. 30, 2019.
Presidential Photo
China ignores Duterte's drug war as Philippines softens stand on South China Sea — report
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2019 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — China ignored President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs while the Philippines has scaled down its opposition against Beijing's activities in the disputed South China Sea, a London-based think tank reported.

The Economist Intelligence Unit, sister company of The Economist newspaper, noted that foreign countries opposing the Philippines' drug war only have limited leverage over Duterte.

While former President Benigno Aquino III took a strong position against China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, Duterte's foreign policy has been "remarkable."

"The Chinese government, which Mr. Duterte has embraced warmly, has been willing to ignore the war on drugs as the Philippines has scaled down its opposition to construction activity on contested islands in the South China Sea," the EIU said.

The EIU noted that Duterte is bent on pursuing his social policies, such as the crackdown against illegal drugs, over the Philippines' relations with Western powers, particularly the United States.

Several nations have already expressed concern over Duterte's drug war due to the "staggering" number of deaths linked to the campaign.

A total of 18 nations — including the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, Italy and Mexico — voted in favor of a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution to investigate the Philippines' drug war.

In response to the UNHRC resolution, Duterte directed the suspension of negotiations of all loan and grant agreements with the governments of the countries that backed the Iceland-led resolution.

The EIU noted that the Duterte administration's response to the UNHRC resolution is "probably correct," noting that the Philippines previously rejected $290 million worth of funding from the European Union.

"The total value of current overseas development aid at end-2018 stood at ($2.2 billion), with signatories to the Iceland resolution accounting for around ($490 million), which is equivalent to 0.2% of nominal GDP," the report read.

The Philippine government does not need to worry at the macro level but the country's international reputation would likely be felt through other channels, such as canceled business investments, the think tank said.

Despite criticism from the international community, Duterte still enjoys "very good" net satisfaction ratings, based on a Social Weather Stations survey in June.

"So far, his outspoken remarks and blunt rejection of overtures by states previously considered allies has not damaged his administration politically, nor has it had an obvious deleterious economic effect," the EIU said.

Duterte's key social policies are not expected to weaken for the rest of his term, the report noted.

"Foreign governments will continue to decry his demeanour and his direction, but unless China were to shift its position, Duterte's path looks set," it said.

China had also received criticism from Western countries for its actions in Xinjiang region, where over one million Uighurs and other Muslims have been reportedly held in internment camps.

The Philippines, along with 36 other countries, responded on behalf of China, commending its "remarkable achievement in the field of human rights."

The US, meanwhile, said it would impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials until Beijing ends its "repression" of Muslim populations.

CHINA PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES RODRIGO DUTERTE THE ECONOMIST INTELLIGENCE UNIT WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipina enslaved for 65 years in US wants to go home, find estranged family
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
Fedelina Lugasan, 82, wants to go home to the Philippines after being freed from from a 65-year abusive employment in the...
Headlines
LIVE: Senate resumes probe into GCTA, 'ninja cops' – Day 9
By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Headlines
Ex-solon asks Cayetano to probe SMC's Bulacan airport project
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano was asked to look into loopholes in the international airport project.
Headlines
New witnesses to attend Senate probe of ‘ninja cops’
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
New witnesses are expected to testify today at the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee inquiry into the so-called...
Headlines
Monsoons out, amihan coming: Colder days ahead
By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The southwest monsoon has officially ended, marking the start of colder days as the country transitions to the easterly winds...
Headlines
Latest
10 minutes ago
Ex-PCGG chief: Sandigan ruling on Marcos ill-gotten wealth lacks ‘historical context’
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 minutes ago
The former PCGG chief said the Marcoses had for years tried to delay litigation by seeking a "favorable political enviro...
Headlines
18 minutes ago
SWS: Duterte satisfaction rating slips slightly but still 'very good'
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 18 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's net satisfaction rating has gone down by three points in the third quarter of 2019, according...
Headlines
1 hour ago
MMDA spokesperson not letting Facebook joke page pass, files cyberlibel suit
1 hour ago
She accused the administrator of “Pinoy Laugh Page” Facebook page of posting a malicious post “for the purpose...
Headlines
3 hours ago
SC holds government nurses should be at Salary Grade 15
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Ang Nars party-list fought for this in 2015, as the group assailed Executive Order No. 811 that the entry-level nurses are...
Headlines
4 hours ago
No due process in DepEd order to close Lumad schools — child rights NGO
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
A group advocating children's access to education said the shutdown order is "baseless, partial and reeks with ill-motiv...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with