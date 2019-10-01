How the Philippines voted in the 42nd session of UN rights body

MANILA, Philippines — As a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Philippines cast its votes on the body's resolutions on several human rights situations around the world.
The UNHRC concluded its 42nd session in Geneva, Switzerland with 38 adopted resolutions.
Out of the 38 adopted resolutions,
Here's how the Philippines voted on the resolutions adopted through voting:
Composition of staff of the Office of the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights
Yes. This resolution emphasizes the importance of paying attention to the achievement of gender balance in the office.
Human rights situation in Yemen
No. The council condemned the ongoing violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law in war-torn Yemen. This included those involved in widespread recruitment and use of children by parties to the armed conflict, sexual and gender-based violence, arbitrary arrests and detention, denial of humanitarian access and attacks on civilians, including medical facilities and missions,
Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar
No. The Philippines and China are the only countries that voted against this resolution that called on the Myanmar government to take necessary measures to promote the inclusion of human rights and dignity of all people living in the country. The council also called on the
READ: Only Philippines, China vote against UN rights resolution on Rohingya Muslims
Strengthening cooperation and technical
assistance in Venezuela
Yes. The council urged Venezuelan authorities to take measures that would guarantee full enjoyment of the right to food, water,
Promotion of a democratic and
equitable international order
Yes. This resolution urged states, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to renew efforts on the promotion of a democratic and international order and reinforcing the multilateral system.
Use of mercenaries
as a means of violating human rights and impeding the exercise of the right of peoples to self-determination
Yes. The council called on countries to investigate the possibility of mercenary and mercenary-related involvement whenever acts
Right to development
Yes. The council extended the mandate of the Special Rapporteur in the right to development for three years.
Question of the death penalty
Abstain. The council stressed that
President Rodrigo Duterte himself has been advocating for the reimposition of the death penalty for heinous crimes in the country.
Situation of human rights in Venezuela
No. The UNHRC condemned all violations and abuses of international human rights law in Venezuela and urged its authorities
Situation of human rights in Burundi
No. The council extended the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi to deepen its investigations. It also expressed deep concern on the continuing acts of intimidation and harassment against the arbitrary arrest, detention and criminalization of human rights defenders.
Human rights situation in Syria
No. Noting that the
Cooperation with the United Nations, its representatives and mechanisms in
the field of human rights
Abstain. The council condemned all acts of intimidation or reprisal by state and non-state actors against individuals who seek to cooperate with the UN in
The UNHRC recently listed the Philippines among 48 countries with growing reprisals against victims, members of civil society and activists in the human rights field.
READ: Philippines among countries with rising reprisals against rights activists
In summary, the Philippines voted yes on five resolutions — composition of the staff of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, technical
The Philippines notably voted no on all resolutions covering human rights situations in specific countries, such as Yemen, Myanmar, Venezuela, Burundi and Syria.
The country abstained on two resolutions — the question of the death penalty and cooperation with the UN in human rights.
