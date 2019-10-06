EXPLAINERS
In this Oct. 2, 2019 photo, firefighters try to extinguish a raging fire that reached Task Force Bravo which burned through some attractions of the amusement park Star City in Pasay City at midnight.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Fire official says arson caused Star City fire
(Philstar.com) - October 6, 2019 - 2:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fire officials are now looking at arson as the cause of the blaze that gutted Star City after detecting traces of gasoline in an area where it wasn't supposed to be.

Pasay City fire marshal Supt. Paul Pili said arson was the cause of the Star City blaze, ABS-CBN news reporter Jacque Manabat tweeted.

The official added that a tenant called Mr. Wong and unlogged personnel went inside the complex with sacks of cotton the day the fire incident happened.

WATCH: Fire engulfs huge part of Star City

Fire razed Star CIty, which attracts around 1.5 million visitors per year, on Wednesday midnight. It reached Task Force Bravo, which meant around 18 firetrucks responded to put out the fire. The fire was declared under control at 4:30 a.m.

Star City: Statements 'irresponsible'

Star City, meanwhile, slammed the Bureau of Fire Protection over the "irresponsible" statements to the media. 

In a tweet by CNN Philippines, the amusement park explained that there is gasoline inside the complex because it is needed to fuel the Bumper Boat ride.

It added that it is not unusual for people to bring in cotton since it is used as a filling for the stuff toys given away as prizes in the games.

READ: Palace saddened by fire that gutted Star City

The amusement park said it is not aware of any motive, including financial gain, that would cause arson as the business is profitable, especially during the Christmas season.

Nevertheless, Star City vowed to cooperate in the probe.

The amusement park suffered damage amounting to P1 billion after the blaze.

READ: Star City blaze deals P1 billion in damage, management eyes 2020 reopening

