WATCH: Fire engulfs huge part of Star City

MANILA, Philippines — A fire razed a huge portion of popular amusement park in Pasay City past midnight Wednesday.

At least 40% of Star City, located at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City, was on fire.

Firefighters believe the fire started in a stockroom where stuffed toys and prizes were stored.

Fire volunteer TxtFirePhilippines said the blaze was reported at around 12:26 a.m. It reached Task Force Bravo, which meant around 18 firetrucks responded to put out the fire.

The fire was declared under control at 4:30 a.m.

Aside from the huge damage to the amusement park, the fire also affected the head office of radio and television network Manila Broadcasting Company, located adjacent to Star City.

MBC carries radio stations DZRH, Love Radio and Yes! The Best. It is owned by FJE Group of Companies of Fred Elizalde, which also operates Star City.

Star City, a popular destination during the holiday season, will remain closed following the fire while MBC would continue to operate as usual. — Rosette Adel