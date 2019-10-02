PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Firefighters try to extinguish a raging fire that reached Task Force Bravo which burned through some attractions of the amusement park Star City in Pasay City on Wednesday midnight, Oct. 2, 2019.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Star City blaze deals P1 billion in damage, management eyes 2020 reopening
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 8:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The fire that razed Star City early Wednesday dealt P1 billion in damage to the amusement park. 

Star City's spokesperson, Ed de Leon, said this in a text message, according to an ABS-CBN report.

The facility, which attracts around 1.5 million visitors per year, will be closed through the year's Christmas season and is hoping for an October 2020 reopening.

The blaze that ignited at 12:22 a.m. on Wednesday lasted for 14 hours before it was put out, damaging with it the head office of Manila Broadcasting Company. Fortunately, the fire did not reach the main entrance lobby of the amusement park. 

Investigators are pointing to electrical overload and possible arson as the main culprits, although the park's management believes no foul play was involved in the fire. 

In a separate interview with CNN Philippines, De Leon said, "Our commitment is we will not open to make money, [but] we will open to make Filipino children happy." 

READ: Palace saddened by fire that gutted Star City

Malacañang offered its sympathies after news of the fire and urged government agencies to provide assistance to victims. 

“As we near Christmas, this is truly sad news knowing that Star City is a place where Filipino families visit to celebrate the Yuletide season,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

"To our friends in the media who are affected, we wish to let them know that we are one with them in this tragic incident."

For his part, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar expressed that the agency is "equally saddened" by how the incident would affect employees of MBC and the theme park.

"We trust that the authorities will work hard to determine the cause of the fire and call on concerned government agencies to extend any form of assistance to those affected by the fire," he said. 

Star City was the country's only air-conditioned amusement park, housing over 30 attractions including Snow World, the country's largest permanent ice entertainment center.

"We will try to make do with what we have and try to improve. It might even be a blessing. We might even have a better Star City before Christmas," De Leon finished.

The MBC in its own statement on Yes The Best Manila's Facebook page said that their FM radio stations Love Radio, Yes the Best and Easy Rock would continue regular broadcasting while DZRH was expected to make a full recovery within 48 hours. 

MANILA BROADCASTING COMPANY STAR CITY STAR CITY THEME PARK
