Firefighters try to extinguish a raging fire that reached Task Force Bravo which burned through some attractions of the amusement park Star City in Pasay City on Wednesday midnight, Oct. 2, 2019.
The STAR/Miiguel de Guzman
Palace saddened by fire that gutted Star City
(Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang was saddened by the fire that razed Star City and ordered agencies to assist the affected parties.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the fire was truly sad news since Star City is one of the places visited by Filipino families during the yuletide season.

"The Palace expresses its grief following the unfortunate news about the early Wednesday morning fire that hit the Star City compound, which damaged not only the amusement park but also the Manila Broadcasting Company, where DZRH and other FM stations are housed... To our friends in the media who are affected, we wish to let them know that we are one with them in this tragic incident," Panelo said in a statement.  

"We call on government instrumentalities to extend any form of assistance to those hit by the blaze," he added

READ: Star City closed over Christmas after fire; MBC stations to continue operations

Reports said the fire started a little past midnight and destroyed the park's Snow World attraction and other indoor rides. No casualties have been reported but that around 80% of the main building was damaged in the fire.

The fire also affected a Manila Broadcasting Company radio and TV broadcast building.

"MBC FM stations Love Radio, Yes the Best, and Easy Rock will continue regular broadcasting operations," MBC said in a statement posted by Yes! The Best 101.1. — with Alexis Romero

