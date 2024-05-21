^

Headlines

Agriculture losses due to El Niño reach P9.5 billion

Philstar.com
May 21, 2024 | 5:46pm
Agriculture losses due to El NiÃ±o reach P9.5 billion
A farmer checks a portion of a dried rice field along Pulilan-Baliuag Bypass Road in Bulacan on February 26, 2024.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Tuesday that the ongoing El Niño phenomenon has caused around P9.5 billion in damage to the agriculture sector.

El Niño’s wrath has affected 175,063 farmers and fisherfolk, and devastated 163,694 hectares of agricultural land, according to the DA.

Regions most affected were Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Central Mindanao, Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

The agriculture department also reported that El Niño has caused an estimated 426,798 metric tons (MT) in production losses across various crops, including 185,561 MT for palay, 180,807 MT for corn, 48,949 MT for high-value crops, and 147 MT for cassava. 

The impacted area accounted for 3.91% of the targeted planting area, while the production loss was equivalent to 2.01% of the production target for this year’s dry cropping seasons

Meanwhile, corn losses represent 6.08% of the targeted planting area and 4.02% of the production loss. 

The DA said that it has provided financial assistance of around P8.59 billion and P658.22 worth of aid for production support.

El Niño, a climate pattern associated with extreme heat and drought, continues to weaken, but its impacts are expected to persist until June. 

There is around 60% chance of La Niña, a cooling climate pattern, developing in the June-July-August season. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

EL NIñO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

Marcos says photos with Alice Guo prove nothing

2 days ago
Guo posted photos of her and Marcos last week after the chief executive claimed to be unaware of her existence. Additional...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;I was replaced because I was not following instructions&rsquo;

‘I was replaced because I was not following instructions’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
While he may not have crossed the “powers that lead,” his not following instructions eventually did him in, a...
Headlines
fbtw
Private complainant can't challenge bail, acquittal of accused &mdash; SC

Private complainant can't challenge bail, acquittal of accused — SC

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Supreme Court pointed out that a complainant in a criminal case cannot assail the bail and the acquittal granted in favor...
Headlines
fbtw
Detained foreign tanker now a &lsquo;vessel of interest&rsquo; for NICA

Detained foreign tanker now a ‘vessel of interest’ for NICA

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Chinese-manned tanker being held by the Philippine Coast Guard since May 15 is now a “vessel of interest”...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri steps down as Senate president, says he disobeyed 'powers that be'
play

Zubiri steps down as Senate president, says he disobeyed 'powers that be'

1 day ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday stepped down from his post, ending his two-year term due to what he implied...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House drug war probe highlights police inaction faced by EJK victims

House drug war probe highlights police inaction faced by EJK victims

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
Victims’ families told House lawmakers that for years, they have borne the brunt of authorities’ inaction and...
Headlines
fbtw
Cyber libel raps filed vs Tony Leachon over statements on alleged pharma scheme

Cyber libel raps filed vs Tony Leachon over statements on alleged pharma scheme

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
Leachon’s allegations allude that a certain pharmaceutical company gives luxury cars and other perks to doctors in exchange...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Philippines keeps low COVID-19 risk despite rise in cases

DOH: Philippines keeps low COVID-19 risk despite rise in cases

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
While an uptick was observed, it was smaller than previous increases, and travel restrictions are not warranted, the DOH...
Headlines
fbtw
Migz out, Chiz in as Senate chief

Migz out, Chiz in as Senate chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Two days before Congress goes on sine die adjournment, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri resigned yesterday as Senate president, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with