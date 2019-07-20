NEW ON NETFLIX
Body of Filipino tourist who went missing found in Thailand
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2019 - 1:59pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Rescuers found Friday the body of one of two tourists from this city who went missing after big waves battered the Freedom Beach in Phuket, Thailand Wednesday.

The remains of Noah Ibay II, 40, was found by a search team two days after he and companion, the 29-year-old Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, were reported missing.

Ibay’s wife, Maleha, first confirmed on Facebook Friday night his demise, saying his body has been found and that she is thankful to those who extended moral support while efforts to locate him were still underway.

Ibay and Cortez, along with 11 friends, left Cotabato City last week for a vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

The father of Cortez, Lito, was with them too.

Ibay’s uncle, Cahar, mayor of Parang town in Maguindanao, said Saturday clan elders are still to decide on whether to retrieve his remains from Thailand, or have it buried in a Muslim cemetery there.

"As Muslims were have to bury the dead within 24 hours after death. It was likely he was drowned on the 17th of July yet. His cadaver was found two days later. We have accepted his fate,” the mayor said.

Thai online news outlets reported late Friday that rescuers on boats are searching still for Cortez. 

