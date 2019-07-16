NEW ON NETFLIX
US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim has been nominated as Washington's next top diplomat in Indonesia.
Twitter/Ambassador Sung Kim
US envoy Kim still focused on Philippines amid next mission to Indonesia
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — US Ambassador Sung Kim said he remains focused on the relationship between Washington and Manila at the moment.

Last week, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump had nominated Kim as Washington's next top diplomat to Indonesia.

"I'll always be grateful and excited about it but for now I remain focused on US-Philippines relationship," Kim told reporters Tuesday.

The US envoy also noted that there is no decision yet on when he will start his next assignment to Jakarta.

"I remain focused on my work here in Manila and will continue to do so until there's a clear sense of timing for my next assignment," Kim said.

Kim was sworn in as US ambassador to the Philippines in November 2016, replacing Philip Goldberg.

Prior to his appointment to Manila, Kim served as Washington's ambassador to South Korea, special envoy for the Six Party Talks and special representative for North Korea Policy.

The White House has not named who Kim's prospective replacement as ambassador to the Philippines will be.

