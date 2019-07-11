NEW ON NETFLIX
In this July 4, 2019 photo, US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim wears the Barong Tagalog during the celebration of the US Independence Day and Philippine-American Friendship Day in Manila.
Sung Kim to become US envoy to Indonesia
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 9:13am

MANILA, Philippines — United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim has been nominated to serve as Washington's top diplomat to another Southeast Asian country.

The White House announced that US President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Kim as the next ambassador of the US to Indonesia.

Kim's appointment to Jakarta would have to be approved by the US Senate first.

Prior to his appointment to Manila, Kim held key positions at the US Department of State. He also served as Washington's ambassador to South Korea, special envoy for the Six Party Talks and special representative for North Korea Policy.

Kim was sworn in as the ambassador of the US to the Philippines in November 2016 following the nomination of former US President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, there is no word yet on who will replace Kim as Washington's top diplomat in Manila.

The US Embassy denied rumors that Mina Chang, deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations of the US Department of State, will serve as next envoy to the Philippines.

