Robredo on 2022 presidential bid: Anything is possible

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo hinted at the possibility of seeking for the presidency in the 2022 national elections, saying that anything is possible.

The vice president, however, clarified that she is not yet preparing for the next presidential race.

"Lahat naman posible. Lahat posible dahil iyon nga, iyong history pinakita na — ako, hindi ko naman plinano kahit ano, eh. Tingin ko kasi iyong presidency, ano iyon, destiny," Robredo told reporters in Naga City.

(Anything is possible. Anything is possible because history had shown that — I, myself, did not plan anything. I think the presidency is a matter of destiny.)

Robredo recalled that her first candidacy for Congress was last minute. She was representative of third district of Camarines Sur from 2013 to 2016.

In October 2012, Robredo said she only had two hours to make a decision on running for the congressional seat after the Liberal Party's chosen bet then Naga Vice Mayor Gabby Bordado backed out of the race.

Her vice presidential bid in the 2016 elections also had similar circumstances, the vice president said.

"Iyong sa akin, dapat hindi ito paghahanda for 2022. Pero paghahanda sa lahat na dumadating ngayon kasi iyong laban ngayon depende kung papaano mo hinarap iyong mga issues, iyon iyong magshe-shape ng 2022," Robredo said.

(For me, this should not be a preparation for 2022. But a preparation for all coming issues as the fight today depends on how you face the issues, that will shape 2022.)

Robredo added that many possible contenders for the presidency would still emerge in the next three years.

"Marahil iyong mga frontrunners ngayon, later on hindi naman sila iyong mga kandidato," she said.

(Maybe the frontrunners now, later on they will not run.)

The vice president stressed that it is not proper for her to prepare for the 2022 presidential race as she has much work to do in her office, particularly the anti-poverty program.

Thinking of the presidential race would only be a distraction on her anti-poverty program.

"So dapat iyong iniisip iyong ngayon, papaano makakatulong, papaano pagbubutihin. Kung after three years na bumuti iyong sitwasyon, bakit hindi? Pero ngayon, useless talaga na paghandaan iyon," Robredo said, referring to the presidential race.

(So what we should be focusing on now is how to help, how to improve. If after three years the situation gets better, why not? But for now, it is useless to prepare for that.)