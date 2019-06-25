FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Sen. Francis Pangilinan during the Kapihan sa Senado Media forum.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Pangilinan: Locsin should be accountable for 'boba' comment vs Robredo
(Philstar.com) - June 25, 2019 - 11:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Tuesday said Foreign Affairs Secretary Tedoro Locsin Jr. should be made accountable for his “boba” comment to Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a series of tweets, Pangilinan said that Locsin’s act is a violation of the Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

“His insult and mockery were very unprofessional and he should be made accountable for it,” the senator, who is also Liberal Party president, added in Filipino.

Robredo is LP’s chairperson.

Locsin, known for posting his thoughts on Twitter, called Robredo “boba” or stupid on Monday after the vice president slammed DFA’s move to cancel all courtesy diplomatic passports issued to former officials and diplomats.

READ: Locsin calls Robredo boba, apologizes

He tweeted: “Robredo warns against cancellation of diplomatic passports of former gov’t officials HEY, BOBA, THAT IS PRECISELY WHY I HAVE ORDERED THE CANCELLATION OF ALL COURTESY DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS BECAUSE I REFUSE TO SINGLE OUT DEL ROSARIO.”

The country’s top diplomat also urged others to “give a brain” to Robredo, the country’s second highest elected official.

Locsin later apologized to Robredo and said that he did not mean to be “disrespectful” to her.

He added: “There are things that require a measure of study and thought. Please ask me next time. At your service, Ma’am.”

But Pangilinan said that even if Locsin already apologized, he “still strongly condemns his rudeness, mocking and insult against Vice President Leni Robredo in social media.”

“This kind of mocking and rudeness has no space in a civilised society, especially coming from the secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs that is the chief office for diplomatic affairs,” Pangilinan added. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS KIKO PANGILINAN LENI ROBREDO TEDDY LOCSIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Del Rosario: Diplomatic passport privilege granted by law
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs’ cancelation of all courtesy diplomatic passports for former foreign affairs chiefs...
Headlines
Locsin calls Robredo boba, apologizes
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Foreign Affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called Vice President Leni Robredo “boba” (stupid) after the latter...
Headlines
Del Rosario: DFA cannot cancel diplomatic passports
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"... to discredit the bearer [of a diplomatic passport] is to discredit the republic."
Headlines
Duterte urges Asean: Be voice of reason, moderation
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte returned Sunday night from the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Thailand, where...
Headlines
Duterte sorry Recto Bank fishermen feel belittled
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday apologized to the 22 fishermen whose fishing boat was rammed by a Chinese vessel near...
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Cebu police chief to manage PCSO
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte is set to appoint Cebu City’s female police chief as general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Duque faces plunder, graft complaint over PhilHealth
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Parents of 10 deceased children suspected as victims of the Dengvaxia vaccine have filed a criminal complaint with the Office...
Headlines
11 hours ago
DFA returns Del Rosario’s P500 K donation to fishermen
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario donated P500,000 to the 22 fishermen abandoned by the Chinese ship near...
Headlines
11 hours ago
COA reminds PCOO to address illegal Asean summit disbursements
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) for failing to take...
Headlines
11 hours ago
9 of 17 ‘urgent’ bills passed into law
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Nine of the 17 bills certified as urgent by President Duterte have become law under the 17th Congress.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with