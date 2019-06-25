Pangilinan: Locsin should be accountable for 'boba' comment vs Robredo

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Tuesday said Foreign Affairs Secretary Tedoro Locsin Jr. should be made accountable for his “boba” comment to Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a series of tweets, Pangilinan said that Locsin’s act is a violation of the Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

“His insult and mockery were very unprofessional and he should be made accountable for it,” the senator, who is also Liberal Party president, added in Filipino.

Bagamat nag-sorry na si Secretary Locsin mariing pa rin nating kinokondena ang kanyang pambabastos, panlalait at pang-iinuslto kay VP @lenirobredo sa social media. — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) June 25, 2019

Robredo is LP’s chairperson.

Locsin, known for posting his thoughts on Twitter, called Robredo “boba” or stupid on Monday after the vice president slammed DFA’s move to cancel all courtesy diplomatic passports issued to former officials and diplomats.

He tweeted: “Robredo warns against cancellation of diplomatic passports of former gov’t officials HEY, BOBA, THAT IS PRECISELY WHY I HAVE ORDERED THE CANCELLATION OF ALL COURTESY DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS BECAUSE I REFUSE TO SINGLE OUT DEL ROSARIO.”

The country’s top diplomat also urged others to “give a brain” to Robredo, the country’s second highest elected official.

Locsin later apologized to Robredo and said that he did not mean to be “disrespectful” to her.

He added: “There are things that require a measure of study and thought. Please ask me next time. At your service, Ma’am.”

I don't mean to be disrespectful Ma'am. You are just a missing heartbeat away from the Presidency. I respect you for that accident of fortune. But there are things that require a measure of study & thought. Please ask me next time. At your service, Ma'am. https://t.co/ghTHGtwKeg — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) June 24, 2019

But Pangilinan said that even if Locsin already apologized, he “still strongly condemns his rudeness, mocking and insult against Vice President Leni Robredo in social media.”

“This kind of mocking and rudeness has no space in a civilised society, especially coming from the secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs that is the chief office for diplomatic affairs,” Pangilinan added. — Kristine Joy Patag